Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/possible-first-death-caused-by-ransomware-attack-recorded-in-us-1089588421.html
Possible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US
Possible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US
First Ransomware Attack-Caused Death Might Be Recorded in US
2021-10-01T19:30+0000
2021-10-01T19:30+0000
us
ransomware
fatality
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/05/1055070518_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_114f7c4d1844e5897b8e688b979e947d.jpg
A ransomware attack on Springhill Medical Center in the US state of Alabama could become the first officially registered case of a cyber intrusion leading to a fatality, after a malpractice suit was filed against the hospital.The medical institution had its entire computer system, including health records, patient state monitors' live feed and other equipment down for a couple of days. Springhill decided not to pay the ransom and restore the system itself – which it did, but not until one of its doctors delivered the daughter of one of its pregnant patients - Teiranni Kidd.The child suffocated due to an umbilical cord entanglement, and even though she had been resuscitated, the child suffered massive brain damage and died nine months later. Now Kidd is suing the hospital for failing to avert the disaster.The said condition is normally resolved by performing a C-Section, but in Kidd's case, the delivering doctor was unaware that the foetus had an umbilical cord issue. While it's easily detectable on heart rate monitors, due to a foetal heart trying frantically to compensate for restricted blood flow with an increased heart rate, the nurses at Springhill Medical Center failed to detect it in time.The bedside monitors were working at the hospital despite the attack, but they were no longer live-feeding the information to the nursing post, where nurses and doctors would routinely check the information for anomalies. Springhill tried to cover up for the loss of valuable functionality by various workarounds, but, for reasons unknown, the anomalies in the heart readings of Kidd's child remained unnoticed amid the paperwork chaos that the hospital was experiencing as a result of the ransomware attack.Now, the court will be reviewing the incident to decide how much of the guilt lies with the hospital, which not only continued to operate after being hit by the malicious software but also failed to warn its patients, Teiranni Kidd included, about the problems it was experiencing at the time. It is also yet unclear how much blame can be attributed to the ransomware and those who carried out the attack for what happened to the woman's child.
https://sputniknews.com/20210713/sullivan-us-to-announce-new-action-on-ransomware-attacks-later-this-week-1083378353.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210902/us-has-noticed-decrease-in-ransomware-attacks-hopes-trend-continues-1083782149.html
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/05/1055070518_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e9204dcba11b5f65456baddc5ee14c1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ransomware, fatality

Possible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US

19:30 GMT 01.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov / Go to the photo bankRansomware attacks global IT systems
Ransomware attacks global IT systems - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Biden administration made combating the ever-growing number of ransomware attacks systems deemed as critical infrastructure one of the strong points of its domestic security policy following the massive SolarWinds hack unveiled at the start of the year.
A ransomware attack on Springhill Medical Center in the US state of Alabama could become the first officially registered case of a cyber intrusion leading to a fatality, after a malpractice suit was filed against the hospital.
The medical institution had its entire computer system, including health records, patient state monitors' live feed and other equipment down for a couple of days. Springhill decided not to pay the ransom and restore the system itself – which it did, but not until one of its doctors delivered the daughter of one of its pregnant patients - Teiranni Kidd.
Ransomware attacks global IT systems - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2021
Sullivan: US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks Later This Week
13 July, 18:43 GMT
The child suffocated due to an umbilical cord entanglement, and even though she had been resuscitated, the child suffered massive brain damage and died nine months later. Now Kidd is suing the hospital for failing to avert the disaster.
The said condition is normally resolved by performing a C-Section, but in Kidd's case, the delivering doctor was unaware that the foetus had an umbilical cord issue. While it's easily detectable on heart rate monitors, due to a foetal heart trying frantically to compensate for restricted blood flow with an increased heart rate, the nurses at Springhill Medical Center failed to detect it in time.
An employee of Global Cyber Security Company Group-IB develops a computer code in an office in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. A new strain of malicious software has paralyzed computers at a Ukrainian airport, the Ukrainian capital's subway and at some independent Russian media. Moscow-based Global Cyber Security Company Group-IB said in a statement Wednesday the ransomware called BadRabbit also tried to penetrate the computers of major Russian banks but failed. None of the banks has reported any attacks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2021
US Has Noticed Decrease in Ransomware Attacks, Hopes Trend Continues
2 September, 18:45 GMT
The bedside monitors were working at the hospital despite the attack, but they were no longer live-feeding the information to the nursing post, where nurses and doctors would routinely check the information for anomalies. Springhill tried to cover up for the loss of valuable functionality by various workarounds, but, for reasons unknown, the anomalies in the heart readings of Kidd's child remained unnoticed amid the paperwork chaos that the hospital was experiencing as a result of the ransomware attack.
Now, the court will be reviewing the incident to decide how much of the guilt lies with the hospital, which not only continued to operate after being hit by the malicious software but also failed to warn its patients, Teiranni Kidd included, about the problems it was experiencing at the time. It is also yet unclear how much blame can be attributed to the ransomware and those who carried out the attack for what happened to the woman's child.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
gcgodday cent
1 October, 22:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:20 GMTMajority of Americans Think Biden Should Resign Over Afghan Debacle — Poll
20:07 GMTAlito: Criticizing Anti-Abortion ‘Shadow Docket’ Ruling an Attempt to ‘Intimidate’ Supreme Court
19:30 GMTPossible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US
19:16 GMTWhat Will Happen if US Congress Fails to Act on Debt Ceiling by Mid-October?
18:56 GMTChinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World
18:48 GMTEuropean Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
18:07 GMTHouston Police Say School Shooting Suspect Was a Former Student, Now in Custody
17:54 GMTDespite Congress Passing Stopgap Funding Bill, US Government Couldn't Avert Partial Shutdown
17:51 GMTBoris Johnson: Future of N Ireland Protocol Will Come Down to 'Fixing it or Ditching it'
17:43 GMTCalifornia Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination for All Students Once FDA Gives Shots Full Approval
17:07 GMTTwo People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
17:01 GMTUS Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
16:52 GMTUN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End
16:49 GMTVenezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One
16:44 GMTTrump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
16:33 GMTBrexit to Blame? Brussels Supermarket Shelves Empty Due to 'Logistic Problems'
16:22 GMTLive Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
16:13 GMTEx-President Saakashvili Detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Says
16:08 GMTJoe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
15:59 GMTRussian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March