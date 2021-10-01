Registration was successful!
Pornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
Pornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
Pornography website Pornhub has launched an investigation after three fake ‘casting cars’ bearing the PornHub logo were spotted in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
The bright pink vehicles were spotted in several locations around Ilkley. They all had a sign emblazoned on the back claiming they were casting cars.The inappropriate logos on the vehicles were said to have sparked outrage amongst locals.One woman who lives on North Parade told YorkshireLive that she felt “disgusted” to find such cars parked in her local area, to the extent of writing on a Post-It note and leaving it on one of the vehicle’s windscreen.The note said: “Please park somewhere else - it’s highly inappropriate as there are children walking along the road.”According to a report, a spokesman for PornHub issued a statement after the cars featuring their logo turned up outside homes, causing an uproar in Yorkshire.
21:45 GMT 01.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Pornhub logoPornhub logo
Pornhub logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Pornhub logo
Pornography website Pornhub has launched an investigation after three fake ‘casting cars’ bearing the PornHub logo were spotted in Ilkley, West Yorkshire.
The bright pink vehicles were spotted in several locations around Ilkley. They all had a sign emblazoned on the back claiming they were casting cars.
The inappropriate logos on the vehicles were said to have sparked outrage amongst locals.
One woman who lives on North Parade told YorkshireLive that she felt “disgusted” to find such cars parked in her local area, to the extent of writing on a Post-It note and leaving it on one of the vehicle’s windscreen.
The note said: “Please park somewhere else - it’s highly inappropriate as there are children walking along the road.”
According to a report, a spokesman for PornHub issued a statement after the cars featuring their logo turned up outside homes, causing an uproar in Yorkshire.

"This has nothing to do with PornHub,” the statement read. "We do not have casting cars. We are investigating who may be behind this."

