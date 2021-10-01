https://sputniknews.com/20211001/pornhub-probe-after-fake-casting-cars-spotted-in-yorkshire-town-1089591037.html

Pornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town

Pornography website Pornhub has launched an investigation after three fake ‘casting cars’ bearing the PornHub logo were spotted in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

The bright pink vehicles were spotted in several locations around Ilkley. They all had a sign emblazoned on the back claiming they were casting cars.The inappropriate logos on the vehicles were said to have sparked outrage amongst locals.One woman who lives on North Parade told YorkshireLive that she felt “disgusted” to find such cars parked in her local area, to the extent of writing on a Post-It note and leaving it on one of the vehicle’s windscreen.The note said: “Please park somewhere else - it’s highly inappropriate as there are children walking along the road.”According to a report, a spokesman for PornHub issued a statement after the cars featuring their logo turned up outside homes, causing an uproar in Yorkshire.

