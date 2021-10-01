https://sputniknews.com/20211001/polls-show-no-conference-bounce-for-labour-leader-starmer-1089580808.html

Polls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer

Polls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer

Labour's conference in Brighton this week was mired in controversy over party rule changes, the purge of left-wing members, a resolution condemning Israel's... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T15:38+0000

2021-10-01T15:38+0000

2021-10-01T15:43+0000

britain

brighton

keir starmer

party conference

uk labour party

uk

viral

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089580631_0:0:2457:1383_1920x0_80_0_0_c37c1a4b500b5ceca0cb450915138896.jpg

Britain's opposition Labour Party has failed to win over voters with its controversy-ridden conference, according to the latest polls.Despite mainstream media praise for leader Sir Keir Starmer's closing speech in Brighton on Wednesday, Labour actually lost ground to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.YouGov showed the Tory lead extending to eight points, while Survation pegged support for the governing party A survey by Opinium showed the public's view of the official opposition party's ability to run the country was generally negative, even though they considered Labour sympathetic to ordinary people.Starmer also missed the pulse of public opinion when he declared that the next James Bond should be a woman.That, on the heels of his televised comment on the second day of the conference that it was "not right" to say that only a woman has a cervix, prompted ridicule from left and right alike.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/suicide-pact-top-labour-remainer-says-party-should-campaign-to-re-join-eu-1089429364.html

britain

brighton

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, brighton, keir starmer, party conference, uk labour party, uk, viral, news