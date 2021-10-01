Registration was successful!
Polls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
Polls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
Labour's conference in Brighton this week was mired in controversy over party rule changes, the purge of left-wing members, a resolution condemning Israel's occupation of Palestine as "apartheid", and rows over gender identity issues.
Britain's opposition Labour Party has failed to win over voters with its controversy-ridden conference, according to the latest polls.Despite mainstream media praise for leader Sir Keir Starmer's closing speech in Brighton on Wednesday, Labour actually lost ground to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.YouGov showed the Tory lead extending to eight points, while Survation pegged support for the governing party A survey by Opinium showed the public's view of the official opposition party's ability to run the country was generally negative, even though they considered Labour sympathetic to ordinary people.Starmer also missed the pulse of public opinion when he declared that the next James Bond should be a woman.That, on the heels of his televised comment on the second day of the conference that it was "not right" to say that only a woman has a cervix, prompted ridicule from left and right alike.
Polls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer

15:38 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 01.10.2021)
Labour's conference in Brighton this week was mired in controversy over party rule changes, the purge of left-wing members, a resolution condemning Israel's occupation of Palestine as “apartheid”, and rows over gender identity issues.
Britain's opposition Labour Party has failed to win over voters with its controversy-ridden conference, according to the latest polls.
Despite mainstream media praise for leader Sir Keir Starmer's closing speech in Brighton on Wednesday, Labour actually lost ground to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.
YouGov showed the Tory lead extending to eight points, while Survation pegged support for the governing party
A survey by Opinium showed the public's view of the official opposition party's ability to run the country was generally negative, even though they considered Labour sympathetic to ordinary people.
Suicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
26 September, 19:20 GMT
Starmer also missed the pulse of public opinion when he declared that the next James Bond should be a woman.
That, on the heels of his televised comment on the second day of the conference that it was "not right" to say that only a woman has a cervix, prompted ridicule from left and right alike.
