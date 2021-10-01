Police Responding to School Shooting in Houston, Texas

The police were able to make it to the scene quickly and apprehend the suspect. Students were evacuated from the school without any reported injuries.Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the suspect, a 25-year-old former student, had one rifle on him and surrendered without incident. The suspect allegedly shot through a glass barrier to gain entry and injured one school employee. The employee was shot in the back and is currently in surgery. He is expected to survive.Police received a call about an active shooting at 11:45 a.m. at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school. The school The public charter school is part of a network of 21 charter schools in the Houston area.
