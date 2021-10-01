Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/police-responding-to-school-shooting-in-houston-texas-1089587336.html
Police Responding to School Shooting in Houston, Texas
Police Responding to School Shooting in Houston, Texas
A school administrator was shot but no students were injured. A 25-year-old former student is in police custody. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
The police were able to make it to the scene quickly and apprehend the suspect. Students were evacuated from the school without any reported injuries.Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the suspect, a 25-year-old former student, had one rifle on him and surrendered without incident. The suspect allegedly shot through a glass barrier to gain entry and injured one school employee. The employee was shot in the back and is currently in surgery. He is expected to survive.Police received a call about an active shooting at 11:45 a.m. at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school. The school The public charter school is part of a network of 21 charter schools in the Houston area.
Police Responding to School Shooting in Houston, Texas

18:07 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 01.10.2021)
A school administrator was shot but no students were injured. A 25-year-old former student is in police custody.
The police were able to make it to the scene quickly and apprehend the suspect. Students were evacuated from the school without any reported injuries.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the suspect, a 25-year-old former student, had one rifle on him and surrendered without incident. The suspect allegedly shot through a glass barrier to gain entry and injured one school employee. The employee was shot in the back and is currently in surgery. He is expected to survive.
Police received a call about an active shooting at 11:45 a.m. at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school. The school The public charter school is part of a network of 21 charter schools in the Houston area.
