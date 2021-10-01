Registration was successful!
Ousted Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Penning Book on His Premiership
Ousted Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Penning Book on His Premiership
The recent year has been tough for Bibi, who has been battling corruption charges brought against him and faced regular protests over his handling of the pandemic.
Like all those other Massmurdering War-Criminals such Obama or HRC as well a work of "Pure Fiction" spinning all the lies and leaving all their deceiptions and crimes out. The usual BS.
Ousted Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Penning Book on His Premiership

00:46 GMT 01.10.2021
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony to show appreciation to the health sector for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem June 6, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony to show appreciation to the health sector for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem June 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
The recent year has been tough for Bibi, who has been battling corruption charges brought against him and faced regular protests over his handling of the pandemic. The failure to form a government after the fourth snap elections in just two years eventually led to him being ousted and a new prime minister — Naftali Bennett — installed.
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is writing an autobiography, Israeli media reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The book will reportedly detail the memories and "milestones" of his premiership, including the battle against the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Pfizer vaccine deal, and, undoubtedly, the normalization agreements reached with the Arab States.
Netanyahu is said to have been working tirelessly on the memoir since returning from his holiday in Hawaii. Neither the expected date of publication nor the official name of the memoir is known so far. If the reports are true, it would be just another book authored by the ex-premier and the first one since 2000.
Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Netanyahu, who is now in the opposition, authored several books, including 'A Place Under the Sun', 'War on Terror', and 'Terror: How the West Can Win', which, according to The Times of Israel, "made him an international expert" on the infamous war on terror.
The anticipated memoir will reportedly be written in English, targeting the American public, given that Israel has traditionally enjoyed close ties with Washington, and Netanyahu himself had developed a rather warm relationship with the previous US administration.

It was during Donald Trump's tenure at the White House that the historic rapprochement between several Arab countries and the Jewish State was achieved, just a year ago when the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords to establish relations with Israel. Later, Sudan and Morocco followed suit.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza May 12, 2021.
Separate Bill Introduced in US Congress Pushes $1 Bln Funding for Israel's Iron Dome Defence System
23 September, 12:52 GMT
23 September, 12:52 GMT
The Trump administration also drafted what the former US president dubbed the "deal of the century" — a peace plan for the Middle East, said to be authored mainly by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, which favored Israel over the Palestinians. In particular, the deal envisages the Jewish State annexing settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and saw Jerusalem as the "undivided capital" of Israel, prompting a harsh backlash from Palestinians and a number of other states.
Netanyahu's successor, Naftali Bennett, despite all the criticism he has faced from Bibi, is not likely to dramatically change the political path of Israel, especially when it comes to the Palestinians and the rivalry with Iran.
Palestinian ambassador to France Salman El Herfi told Sputnik earlier that Bennett "would be even worse" in terms of his policy towards the Palestinians. Right after assuming power, Bennett outlined his determination to proceed with settlement expansion in the West Bank. The issue of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, considered to be an occupied territory by the United Nations, is one of the main stumbling blocks in the peace process to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem August 22, 2021.
Israeli PM Reportedly Proposed Biden Reopen Consulate in Palestinian Ramallah But US Refused
28 September, 15:06 GMT
28 September, 15:06 GMT
After Biden entered the White House, then-Prime Minister Netanyahu called on the newly elected US president to join together to counter what he called "common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran."
However, Netanyahu's personal stance on the relationship between the United States and Israel may be deemed controversial. Back in 2001, Netanyahu was recorded on video speaking with Israeli settlers who lost family members in Palestinian attacks during the second Intifada. In the tape, Netanyahu, who apparently was not aware he was on camera, speaks about how the US was easily manipulated, reportedly saying, "America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in the way."
Popular comments
Like all those other Massmurdering War-Criminals such Obama or HRC as well a work of "Pure Fiction" spinning all the lies and leaving all their deceiptions and crimes out. The usual BS.
Terranian The 1st
1 October, 04:39 GMT
