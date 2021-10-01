https://sputniknews.com/20211001/leave-me-be-golden-retriever-annoyed-by-grooming-1089548165.html

Leave Me Be! Golden Retriever Annoyed by Grooming

Leave Me Be! Golden Retriever Annoyed by Grooming

Pet owners know that dogs and cats rarely tolerate grooming, especially if there are some knots and mats in their hair. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T04:30+0000

2021-10-01T04:30+0000

2021-10-01T04:30+0000

videoclub

golden retriever

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089544260_0:99:720:504_1920x0_80_0_0_c87375869e3af387f637160837d5a08a.jpg

This video shows a golden retriever getting a grooming session. And while the groomer seems to be acting with caution, the doggo is apparently very angry with the process.Well, the outer beauty of their pets is what owners are usually concerned about, while for dogs and cats, grooming is little more than a nuisance.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

videoclub, golden retriever