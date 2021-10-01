Registration was successful!
Leave Me Be! Golden Retriever Annoyed by Grooming
Leave Me Be! Golden Retriever Annoyed by Grooming
Pet owners know that dogs and cats rarely tolerate grooming, especially if there are some knots and mats in their hair.
This video shows a golden retriever getting a grooming session. And while the groomer seems to be acting with caution, the doggo is apparently very angry with the process.Well, the outer beauty of their pets is what owners are usually concerned about, while for dogs and cats, grooming is little more than a nuisance.
Leave Me Be! Golden Retriever Annoyed by Grooming

04:30 GMT 01.10.2021
Pet owners know that dogs and cats rarely tolerate grooming, especially if there are some knots and mats in their hair.
This video shows a golden retriever getting a grooming session. And while the groomer seems to be acting with caution, the doggo is apparently very angry with the process.
Well, the outer beauty of their pets is what owners are usually concerned about, while for dogs and cats, grooming is little more than a nuisance.
