Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change
09:51 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 01.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Effort to place the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in commission continues normally amid Germany's changes in government, the date of its launch remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"All the German agencies keep operating, including those that will certify this project. There is no pause, the work continues in a regular mode. We have already said that different scenarios are possible, some are fast, some are slower", Peskov told reporters when asked whether the changes in Germany will affect the timing of the Nord Stream 2 commissioning.
On 10 September Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the construction of the twin pipeline was completed, adding that the first gas supplies to the European countries could be expected during this heating season.
However, the project has to be officially certified by the German authorities. In the meantime, Berlin is undergoing the cabinet shift, as several parties are negotiating about the new coalition government following the 26 September Bundestag elections.
One of them is the Greens, who came in third with 14.8% of the vote - and who are known for their opposition to the project.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.