Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Effort to place the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in commission continues normally amid Germany's changes in government, the date of its launch... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T09:51+0000

2021-10-01T09:51+0000

2021-10-01T10:03+0000

europe

russia

dmitry peskov

nord stream 2

On 10 September Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the construction of the twin pipeline was completed, adding that the first gas supplies to the European countries could be expected during this heating season.However, the project has to be officially certified by the German authorities. In the meantime, Berlin is undergoing the cabinet shift, as several parties are negotiating about the new coalition government following the 26 September Bundestag elections.One of them is the Greens, who came in third with 14.8% of the vote - and who are known for their opposition to the project.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

Thomas Turk This lady Green Leader Ms. A Baerbock is really screwed up. In one breath she accused Russia of not doing enough to help energy-strapped Europe fill its gas storage. In the next breath she wants to shut down/not open NS2, freeze and bankrupt the country. Hope the Green voters have a nice COLD winter. 0

russia

