LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
europe
russia
dmitry peskov
nord stream 2
Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change

09:51 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 01.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk / Go to the photo bankPipe-laying vessel Fortuna in the port of the German city of Wismar. Gazprom plans to resume the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters
Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna in the port of the German city of Wismar. Gazprom plans to resume the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Effort to place the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in commission continues normally amid Germany's changes in government, the date of its launch remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"All the German agencies keep operating, including those that will certify this project. There is no pause, the work continues in a regular mode. We have already said that different scenarios are possible, some are fast, some are slower", Peskov told reporters when asked whether the changes in Germany will affect the timing of the Nord Stream 2 commissioning.

On 10 September Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the construction of the twin pipeline was completed, adding that the first gas supplies to the European countries could be expected during this heating season.
However, the project has to be officially certified by the German authorities. In the meantime, Berlin is undergoing the cabinet shift, as several parties are negotiating about the new coalition government following the 26 September Bundestag elections.
© REUTERS / Fabrizio BenschA woman stands with her daughter at a polling station to cast her vote in the general election, in Berlin, Germany, on 26 September 2021.
A woman stands with her daughter at a polling station to cast her vote in the general election, in Berlin, Germany, on 26 September 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
A woman stands with her daughter at a polling station to cast her vote in the general election, in Berlin, Germany, on 26 September 2021.
© REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
One of them is the Greens, who came in third with 14.8% of the vote - and who are known for their opposition to the project.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
This lady Green Leader Ms. A Baerbock is really screwed up. In one breath she accused Russia of not doing enough to help energy-strapped Europe fill its gas storage. In the next breath she wants to shut down/not open NS2, freeze and bankrupt the country. Hope the Green voters have a nice COLD winter.
Thomas Turk
1 October, 13:59 GMT
