Israel Conducts Investigation Into Incident With Drone Reportedly Downed by Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces is conducting an investigation after its drone was shot down in the country's south, the military's press service said on Thursday.Lebanon's Hezbollah reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident.Photos allegedly showing the same downed drone have emerged online.According to reports, the drone was shot down on the outskirts of the village of Yater. However, it is yet unclear what weapons were responsible for downing the UAV or for what purpose it was flying over Lebanese territory.Israel quite often uses the aid of drones both for reconnaissance of the terrain of neighboring countries and for delivering pinpoint strikes at alleged targets of the Jewish state's adversaries, among which Hezbollah, which has ties to Iran, is probably the main foe.Last week, Israeli media reported, citing the military, that a technical failure caused another drone to crash into Syrian territory. In May, days after the Israeli military and Palestinian Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, the IDF revealed that its Skylark drone was downed by its own Iron Dome air defense system.

