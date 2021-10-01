Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/israel-conducts-investigation-into-incident-with-drone-reportedly-downed-by-hezbollah-in-lebanon-1089566278.html
Israel Conducts Investigation Into Incident With Drone Reportedly Downed by Hezbollah in Lebanon
Israel Conducts Investigation Into Incident With Drone Reportedly Downed by Hezbollah in Lebanon
The Shiite political party and militant group reportedly claimed in a statement earlier that its fighters shot down an IDF drone in the Maryamin valley with... 01.10.2021
The Israel Defense Forces is conducting an investigation after its drone was shot down in the country's south, the military's press service said on Thursday.Lebanon's Hezbollah reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident.Photos allegedly showing the same downed drone have emerged online.According to reports, the drone was shot down on the outskirts of the village of Yater. However, it is yet unclear what weapons were responsible for downing the UAV or for what purpose it was flying over Lebanese territory.Israel quite often uses the aid of drones both for reconnaissance of the terrain of neighboring countries and for delivering pinpoint strikes at alleged targets of the Jewish state's adversaries, among which Hezbollah, which has ties to Iran, is probably the main foe.Last week, Israeli media reported, citing the military, that a technical failure caused another drone to crash into Syrian territory. In May, days after the Israeli military and Palestinian Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, the IDF revealed that its Skylark drone was downed by its own Iron Dome air defense system.
israel
Israel Conducts Investigation Into Incident With Drone Reportedly Downed by Hezbollah in Lebanon

02:31 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / AZIZ TAHERFILE PHOTO: A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The Shiite political party and militant group reportedly claimed in a statement earlier that its fighters shot down an IDF drone in the Maryamin valley with "appropriate weapons."
The Israel Defense Forces is conducting an investigation after its drone was shot down in the country's south, the military's press service said on Thursday.
"A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory," the military wrote in a Twitter post. "The incident is being investigated."
Lebanon's Hezbollah reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident.
Photos allegedly showing the same downed drone have emerged online.
According to reports, the drone was shot down on the outskirts of the village of Yater. However, it is yet unclear what weapons were responsible for downing the UAV or for what purpose it was flying over Lebanese territory.
Israel quite often uses the aid of drones both for reconnaissance of the terrain of neighboring countries and for delivering pinpoint strikes at alleged targets of the Jewish state's adversaries, among which Hezbollah, which has ties to Iran, is probably the main foe.
Last week, Israeli media reported, citing the military, that a technical failure caused another drone to crash into Syrian territory. In May, days after the Israeli military and Palestinian Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, the IDF revealed that its Skylark drone was downed by its own Iron Dome air defense system.
