Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/immigrants-overrepresented-in-sex-crime-statistics-finnish-govt-study-finds-1089568955.html
Immigrants Overrepresented in Sex Crime Statistics, Finnish Gov't Study Finds
Immigrants Overrepresented in Sex Crime Statistics, Finnish Gov't Study Finds
Whereas the report highlighted low social status and social deprivation as the underlying factors, they described sexual crimes as a sum of many factors... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T06:11+0000
2021-10-01T06:11+0000
news
immigration
finland
statistics
rape
sexual abuse
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104396/90/1043969001_0:236:1281:956_1920x0_80_0_0_36cc3e60a77fc979471a53460f18f1c2.jpg
The share of foreign-born people in sexual offence statistics has increased in recent years, according to a recent study commissioned by the Sanna Marin government.In their fresh 148-page study based on previous research, registers, juvenile delinquency surveys, and interview material, the Finnish Youth Research Network and the University of Helsinki's Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy (Krimo) examined the risks related to the background of sex offenders and the factors influencing the occurrence of sexual offences.It was established that in 2020, nearly 38 percent of rape suspects in Finland were foreign-born, who only make up 7 percent of the Finnish population (at 367,000 first-generation immigrants in a country of 5.5 million).The study additionally established that people born abroad were overrepresented in child sexual abuse statistics as well. Furthermore, the proportion of foreign-born individuals among child sexual abuse suspects has risen even more sharply in recent years, reaching 24 percent in 2019.From 2011 to 2020, 27 percent of all rape suspects were foreign-born. The corresponding figure for those suspected of child sexual abuse was 15 percent. By contrast, the share of second-generation immigrants born in Finland was more consistent with their share of the population of over 1 percent.In terms of the factors influencing this behaviour, the authors of the study highlighted low social status and social deprivation, as is the case with crime in general. Perpetrators often target people who are intoxicated or otherwise vulnerable, the study said. It was also noted that the sexual exploitation of children is primarily a crime committed by young men, in which minors are also a significant group of perpetrators. At the same time, it was emphasised that social disadvantage alone cannot explain the overrepresentation of immigrants.The report also highlighted individual risk factors such as mental illness, the use of intoxicants, antisocial behaviour, and a previous criminal past.According to the experts interviewed in the study, no single factor alone explains sexual crime, which is always the sum of many factors. For instance, perpetrators are often bad at solving problems, impulsive, have issues with regulating emotions, and poor self-esteem, the report stressed.
https://sputniknews.com/20210427/9-in-10-finnish-children-face-online-grooming-survey-finds-1082736696.html
finland
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104396/90/1043969001_0:83:1281:1043_1920x0_80_0_0_f74690e85939d48c084fcf002150d26b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, immigration, finland, statistics, rape, sexual abuse, scandinavia

Immigrants Overrepresented in Sex Crime Statistics, Finnish Gov't Study Finds

06:11 GMT 01.10.2021
© Photo : Alexas_FotosHistorical sexual abuse revealed by adults in England and Wales
Historical sexual abuse revealed by adults in England and Wales - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© Photo : Alexas_Fotos
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Whereas the report highlighted low social status and social deprivation as the underlying factors, they described sexual crimes as a sum of many factors, stressing that none alone may serve as an explanation.
The share of foreign-born people in sexual offence statistics has increased in recent years, according to a recent study commissioned by the Sanna Marin government.
In their fresh 148-page study based on previous research, registers, juvenile delinquency surveys, and interview material, the Finnish Youth Research Network and the University of Helsinki's Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy (Krimo) examined the risks related to the background of sex offenders and the factors influencing the occurrence of sexual offences.
It was established that in 2020, nearly 38 percent of rape suspects in Finland were foreign-born, who only make up 7 percent of the Finnish population (at 367,000 first-generation immigrants in a country of 5.5 million).
The study additionally established that people born abroad were overrepresented in child sexual abuse statistics as well. Furthermore, the proportion of foreign-born individuals among child sexual abuse suspects has risen even more sharply in recent years, reaching 24 percent in 2019.
From 2011 to 2020, 27 percent of all rape suspects were foreign-born. The corresponding figure for those suspected of child sexual abuse was 15 percent. By contrast, the share of second-generation immigrants born in Finland was more consistent with their share of the population of over 1 percent.
In terms of the factors influencing this behaviour, the authors of the study highlighted low social status and social deprivation, as is the case with crime in general. Perpetrators often target people who are intoxicated or otherwise vulnerable, the study said. It was also noted that the sexual exploitation of children is primarily a crime committed by young men, in which minors are also a significant group of perpetrators. At the same time, it was emphasised that social disadvantage alone cannot explain the overrepresentation of immigrants.
Child abuse - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2021
9 in 10 Finnish Children Face Online Grooming, Survey Finds
27 April, 06:14 GMT
The report also highlighted individual risk factors such as mental illness, the use of intoxicants, antisocial behaviour, and a previous criminal past.

"To be able to prevent sexual crimes effectively, we need to understand the risk factors and behavioural patterns associated with those who commit the crimes", researcher Teemu Vauhkonen of the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy concluded in a statement.

According to the experts interviewed in the study, no single factor alone explains sexual crime, which is always the sum of many factors. For instance, perpetrators are often bad at solving problems, impulsive, have issues with regulating emotions, and poor self-esteem, the report stressed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:11 GMTImmigrants Overrepresented in Sex Crime Statistics, Finnish Gov't Study Finds
06:01 GMTAlleged US Plot to Kill Assange: Activists Ask PM Morrison If They Were on 'Speculative Kill Lists'
04:58 GMTDubai Expo Kicks Off Despite Raging Pandemic, But Local Authorities Aren't Afraid of Virus
04:41 GMTEU Postpones Free Trade Agreement Talks With Australia for Month Amid AUKUS Row, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTLeave Me Be! Golden Retriever Annoyed by Grooming
03:57 GMTArchbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi ‘to Convert Her Heart’ Over Abortion Controversy
03:49 GMT'Punching the Air' More Than Usual: Pele Released From Hospital
03:42 GMTWaka Waka Robbery: Shakira Reclaims Her Purse Stolen by Pair of Wild Boars
02:55 GMTText of $3.5 Tn Bill Replaces the Word 'Mothers' With ‘Pregnant, Lactating, Postpartum Individuals’
02:41 GMTSullivan Meets French Ambassador to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures
02:31 GMTIsrael Conducts Investigation Into Incident With Drone Reportedly Downed by Hezbollah in Lebanon
01:16 GMTNew Memoir Claims Prince Andrew Cozied Up to Epstein at his 'Eyes Wide Shut'-like Mansion - Report
00:57 GMTVideo: Woman Fights Off Leopard With Walking Stick in Mumbai
00:46 GMTOusted Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Penning Book on His Premiership
00:29 GMTAnarchy in the US? What Would've Happened if the US Government Had Shut Down
00:11 GMTIsrael Opens Diplomatic Mission in Bahrain, One Year After Signing of Abraham Accords
YesterdayDigital Vibes Report Reveals Corruption Behind South African Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Media Deal
YesterdayNigel Farage Angry Over UK Fuel Crisis As He Was Hit by Van While Driving Around 7 Petrol Stations
YesterdayTrump Calls Milley a “Weak Sister” Who Was ‘Too Scared to Come Talk to Me’
YesterdayManchin Proposed $1.5T Top-Line Number for Reconciliation Bill to Schumer