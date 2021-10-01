https://sputniknews.com/20211001/flag-wearing-man-throws-molotov-cocktail-into-county-democratic-hq-1089591728.html

Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ

A man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T22:36+0000

2021-10-01T22:36+0000

2021-10-01T22:36+0000

An arson investigation was underway after the incident.A small stack of papers was set on fire and was quickly put out with the help of a fire extinguisher by employees from a neighbouring business.The county office was empty at the time, though the incident was caught on security cameras.Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo mentioned that a note with a politically motivated threat was left behind.“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

