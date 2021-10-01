Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/flag-wearing-man-throws-molotov-cocktail-into-county-democratic-hq-1089591728.html
Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
A man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T22:36+0000
2021-10-01T22:36+0000
molotov cocktail
us
texas
democrats
arson attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082665506_0:130:3179:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_a31d0c93ed3c48963c1bb9db35921909.jpg
An arson investigation was underway after the incident.A small stack of papers was set on fire and was quickly put out with the help of a fire extinguisher by employees from a neighbouring business.The county office was empty at the time, though the incident was caught on security cameras.Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo mentioned that a note with a politically motivated threat was left behind.“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.Authorities did not release the contents of the note.
us
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082665506_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec3580aa1db39551705f6c1c78e4363.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
molotov cocktail, us, texas, democrats, arson attacks

Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ

22:36 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / NURI VALLBONALaw enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 18, 2021.
Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, U.S., April 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / NURI VALLBONA
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
A man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
An arson investigation was underway after the incident.

“The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters,” Austin Fire Captain Brandon Jennings said in a statement.

A small stack of papers was set on fire and was quickly put out with the help of a fire extinguisher by employees from a neighbouring business.
The county office was empty at the time, though the incident was caught on security cameras.
Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo mentioned that a note with a politically motivated threat was left behind.
“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.
Authorities did not release the contents of the note.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:11 GMTBook Claims Trump Believed Canadian PM Trudeau's Mom Slept With 'All of the Rolling Stones'
22:58 GMTTaliban Say They Have Raided Daesh Hideout North of Kabul - Report
22:53 GMTBelarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says
22:52 GMTSen. Tom Cotton Demands Explanation From Blinken Who Reportedly Ditched Afghanistan Planning Meeting
22:36 GMTFlag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
21:52 GMTPalestinians Reportedly Down Israeli Quadcopter as Clashes in West Bank Continue for 3rd Month
21:45 GMTPornhub Probe After Fake 'Casting Cars' Spotted in Yorkshire Town
20:54 GMTWhat PSG’s Pursuit of Erling Haaland Really Means
20:53 GMT‘Caring’ Professor Advises His Female Students to Learn How to Cook to Avoid Getting Beaten by Men
20:52 GMTCBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia
20:43 GMTVideos: Eight-Storey Residential Building Collapses in India Following Heavy Rains
20:24 GMTErupting Spanish Volcano Blows Open New Fissure
20:20 GMTMajority of Americans Think Biden Should Resign Over Afghan Debacle — Poll
20:07 GMTAlito: Criticizing Anti-Abortion ‘Shadow Docket’ Ruling an Attempt to ‘Intimidate’ Supreme Court
19:30 GMTPossible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US
19:16 GMTWhat Will Happen if US Congress Fails to Act on Debt Ceiling by Mid-October?
18:56 GMTChinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World
18:48 GMTEuropean Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
18:07 GMTHouston Police Say School Shooting Suspect Was a Former Student, Now in Custody
17:54 GMTDespite Congress Passing Stopgap Funding Bill, US Government Couldn't Avert Partial Shutdown