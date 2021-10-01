Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/flag-wearing-man-throws-molotov-cocktail-into-county-democratic-hq-1089591728.html
Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
A man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin, Texas on Wednesday. 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T22:36+0000
2021-10-01T22:36+0000
2021-10-01T22:36+0000
molotov cocktail
us
texas
democrats
arson attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082665506_0:130:3179:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_a31d0c93ed3c48963c1bb9db35921909.jpg
An arson investigation was underway after the incident.A small stack of papers was set on fire and was quickly put out with the help of a fire extinguisher by employees from a neighbouring business.The county office was empty at the time, though the incident was caught on security cameras.Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo mentioned that a note with a politically motivated threat was left behind.“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.Authorities did not release the contents of the note.
us
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082665506_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec3580aa1db39551705f6c1c78e4363.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
molotov cocktail, us, texas, democrats, arson attacks
Flag-Wearing Man Throws Molotov Cocktail Into County Democratic HQ
A man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
An arson investigation was underway after the incident.
“The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters,” Austin Fire Captain Brandon Jennings said in a
. statement
A small stack of papers was set on fire and was quickly put out with the help of a fire extinguisher by employees from a neighbouring business.
The county office was empty at the time, though the incident was
caught on security cameras
.
Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo
mentioned
that a note with a politically motivated threat was left behind.
“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.
Authorities did not release the contents of the note.