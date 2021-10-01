https://sputniknews.com/20211001/ex-president-saakashvili-says-he-is-in-georgias-batumi-1089570351.html

Ex-President Saakashvili Says He's in Batumi, Georgia

Ex-President Saakashvili Says He's in Batumi, Georgia

TBILISI (Sputnik) - Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is wanted in his country on criminal charges, announced on 1 October that he had arrived... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T06:44+0000

2021-10-01T06:44+0000

2021-10-01T07:01+0000

georgia

mikhail saakashvili

news

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106175/96/1061759656_0:0:3597:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_ce45769d3ed9550d36d655c33002415a.jpg

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook that he is already in Georgia. The former president previously announced plans to return to Georgia by the October elections, although the government has repeatedly warned he would be detained immediately after crossing the border.Saakashvili's political party United National Movement did not officially confirm his arrival.The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik on 1 October that Saakashvili did not cross the state border.

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

georgia, mikhail saakashvili, news, world