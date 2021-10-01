Ex-President Saakashvili Says He's in Batumi, Georgia

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook that he is already in Georgia. The former president previously announced plans to return to Georgia by the October elections, although the government has repeatedly warned he would be detained immediately after crossing the border.Saakashvili's political party United National Movement did not officially confirm his arrival.The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik on 1 October that Saakashvili did not cross the state border.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is wanted in his country on criminal charges, announced on 1 October that he had arrived in the resort city of Batumi.
"This is my Batumi. On 2 [October], we should all go [to the] polls and vote for the National Movement ... I missed this place so much, my dream came true today ... I risked everything, I risked my life and freedom to be here and I only ask you to go to [the] polls", Saakashvili said in a video address.
