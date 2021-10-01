Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/eu-eyes-2-billion-in-investments-to-become-independent-from-chinese-raw-materials-1089582054.html
EU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials
EU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials
EU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Raw Material Supplies From China
2021-10-01T14:44+0000
2021-10-01T15:08+0000
europe
asia & pacific
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089582741_0:141:3139:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_55b4ddb57a629f35a4391ad977b33f6d.jpg
The European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), a body established by the EU in 2020, has published a report revealing that the bloc will have to invest some 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) to render itself and its businesses less dependent on foreign supplies of raw materials, and especially rare earths and the magnets made of them. The latter are in high demand in the EU because of their crucial role in the decarbonisation of the bloc's economies – being used in electric cars and wind turbines.The majority of these essential materials come from China – up to 90 percent of rare earth magnets are bought from the Asian country, the alliance revealed. The ERMA pointed out that Chinese suppliers are able to sell these materials cheaper than other countries because of lower environmental and labour standards. The alliance stressed that the governments and businesses in Europe will have to boost domestic mining and processing artificially to compete with China. The ERMA suggests achieving it via investments, subsidies and buying quotas for 14 projects in Europe.Apart from boosting mining, the ERMA also suggests investing in recycling projects.The geography of the proposed investments is not limited to the EU though – the alliance's report suggests building strategic partnerships with foreign resource-rich countries.The push for gaining independence from Chinese supplies comes as western countries' relations with the Asian country continue to get more tense. The US - which is also making a push for self-sustainability - and Europe accused China of human rights violations, whereas Beijing denies these charges and decries attempts to meddle in its domestic affairs.At the same time, the creation of the ERMA by Brussels in 2020 with the goal of achieving self-sustainability in resources coincided with increased demand from local manufacturers. For example, Volkswagen AG recently changed its focus to making electric cars, which require rare-earth magnets and battery cells – another area where the EU has been trying to achieve independence from China.
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/eu-commission-chief-announces-launch-of-competitor-to-chinas-belt-and-road-1089131291.html
China is also making similarmoves tobecome independent from EU raw materials & manufactured goods , b'coz, those raw-materials may have been extracted that doesn't comply with International labour & environmental standards in de EU....moreover tension between China & EU has let China to stop importing EU products & turn to other countries....
0
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089582741_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b469e6807841c632246319f62683e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, asia & pacific, china

EU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials

14:44 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 01.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / STRIn a picture taken on September 5, 2010 a man driving a front loader shifts soil containing rare earth minerals to be loaded at a port in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, for export to Japan. China's restrictions on exports of rare earths are aimed at maximising profit, strengthening its homegrown high-tech companies and forcing other nations to help sustain global supply, experts say. China last year produced 97 percent of the global supply of rare earths -- a group of 17 elements used in high-tech products ranging from flat-screen televisions to iPods to hybrid cars -- but is home to just a third of reserves. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO (Photo by STR / AFP)
In a picture taken on September 5, 2010 a man driving a front loader shifts soil containing rare earth minerals to be loaded at a port in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, for export to Japan. China's restrictions on exports of rare earths are aimed at maximising profit, strengthening its homegrown high-tech companies and forcing other nations to help sustain global supply, experts say. China last year produced 97 percent of the global supply of rare earths -- a group of 17 elements used in high-tech products ranging from flat-screen televisions to iPods to hybrid cars -- but is home to just a third of reserves. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO (Photo by STR / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The new push follows a similar move in the US undertaken as part of a trade war between two powers. Tensions have been growing between western countries and China, despite Beijing and the EU progressing in negotiations on a major investment deal.
The European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), a body established by the EU in 2020, has published a report revealing that the bloc will have to invest some 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) to render itself and its businesses less dependent on foreign supplies of raw materials, and especially rare earths and the magnets made of them. The latter are in high demand in the EU because of their crucial role in the decarbonisation of the bloc's economies – being used in electric cars and wind turbines.
The majority of these essential materials come from China – up to 90 percent of rare earth magnets are bought from the Asian country, the alliance revealed. The ERMA pointed out that Chinese suppliers are able to sell these materials cheaper than other countries because of lower environmental and labour standards. The alliance stressed that the governments and businesses in Europe will have to boost domestic mining and processing artificially to compete with China. The ERMA suggests achieving it via investments, subsidies and buying quotas for 14 projects in Europe.

"The commission’s in-depth review of critical supply chains and key technologies has highlighted the EU’s high level of foreign dependency on inputs required for our green and digital transition. The EU depends on others - mainly China - for the import of permanent magnets, as well as the rare earth elements they are made of," the ERMA statement read.

Apart from boosting mining, the ERMA also suggests investing in recycling projects.
The geography of the proposed investments is not limited to the EU though – the alliance's report suggests building strategic partnerships with foreign resource-rich countries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
EU Commission Chief Announces Launch of Competitor to China’s Belt and Road
16 September, 15:07 GMT
The push for gaining independence from Chinese supplies comes as western countries' relations with the Asian country continue to get more tense. The US - which is also making a push for self-sustainability - and Europe accused China of human rights violations, whereas Beijing denies these charges and decries attempts to meddle in its domestic affairs.
At the same time, the creation of the ERMA by Brussels in 2020 with the goal of achieving self-sustainability in resources coincided with increased demand from local manufacturers. For example, Volkswagen AG recently changed its focus to making electric cars, which require rare-earth magnets and battery cells – another area where the EU has been trying to achieve independence from China.
332000
Discuss
Popular comments
China is also making similarmoves tobecome independent from EU raw materials & manufactured goods , b'coz, those raw-materials may have been extracted that doesn't comply with International labour & environmental standards in de EU....moreover tension between China & EU has let China to stop importing EU products & turn to other countries....
Jas Min
1 October, 18:23 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:40 GMTIndian FM: Dealing With Rise of China 'in Many Ways' a Matter of 'Bilateral Choices'
15:38 GMTTrouble in Paradise? Democrats Still Squabbling Over Biden Agenda
15:38 GMTPolls Show No Conference Bounce for Labour Leader Starmer
15:00 GMTApart From Hungary, Gazprom Begins to Supply Gas Via TurkStream to Croatia
15:00 GMTWhat's Wrong With Chelsea? And Other Premier League Questions
14:59 GMTCEO of New Augmented Reality App Says It Will 'Democratise Solving Crime'
14:49 GMTMan Finds Unconventional Solution to UK Petrol Crisis… by Riding a Horse – Video
14:45 GMTIran Says 'Won't Tolerate Israeli Presence', Begins Military Drills Near Azerbaijani Border
14:44 GMTEU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials
14:41 GMTUK Industry Minister Blames Fuel Crisis on Bosses Yearning for Pre-Brexit Low Wages
13:58 GMTIndian Gov't Shuns Reports Claiming Multinational Conglomerate Tata Sons Won the Bid for Air India
13:19 GMTUK Royal Family Braces for More Bombshells Prior to the Release of New Tell-All Book, Media Says
13:12 GMTDurham Reportedly Subpoenas Files From Clinton-Linked Firm as He Probes FBI Investigation Into Trump
13:10 GMTCanadian Fashion Designer Nygard Consents to Extradition to US Over Sex Trafficking Charges - Report
13:06 GMTUS Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID-19
13:00 GMTIndian Army Chief Reaches Ladakh as New Delhi Makes 'Appropriate Counter Deployments' Against China
12:59 GMTIndia's Top Carmaker Maruti Suzuki Sees Decline in Production Due to Global Chip Shortage
12:58 GMTShortage of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply, Industry Says
12:25 GMTPrince Andrew Turns to Company That Makes Celebrities' Problems Disappear to Fight Abuse Claims
12:05 GMT26% of UK Filling Stations Are Dry, Petrol Retailers Association Says