Erupting Spanish Volcano Blows Open New Fissure

Another fissure blew open on the volcano-hit Spanish island of La Palma, Friday, as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes, adding more fears of... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Cumbre Vieja volcanic fissure caused large lava channels sending streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down toward the sea — while authorities wait and observe the new fissure’s path as it finds its way to the main flow that has already reached the Atlantic Ocean.Fissure eruptions occur where plate movements cause large fractures in the earth’s crust, springing up around the base of a volcano with a central vent, leading to an eruption of magma flows through cracks in the ground that also leak out onto the surface.The fissure — which reportedly opened 1,300 feet from the main eruption site — is prompting alarming concerns on Spain's La Palma island after authorities reported eight new earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.5 or higher. To prevent any casualties, a rapid evacuation of more than 6,000 people was executed, Reuters reported on Friday.The lava has destroyed thousands of buildings, including homes and farming infrastructure.Officials are monitoring air quality along the shoreline where the molten rock meets the ocean.“Sulfur dioxide levels in the area rose, but did not represent a health threat,” La Palma’s government said.

