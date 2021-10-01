https://sputniknews.com/20211001/democrats-and-republicans-agree-on-resolution-to-keep-the-government-funded-until-december-1089564030.html

Democrats and Republicans Agree on Resolution to Keep the Government Funded Until December

Democrats and Republicans Agree on Resolution to Keep the Government Funded Until December

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC imploring “pregnant people” to... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T10:15+0000

2021-10-01T10:15+0000

2021-10-01T10:15+0000

twitter

radio

us

virginia

library

fairfax

9/11

vk

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089563811_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_13f08506d444d48b3cc0cc4ccbd6a84d.jpg

Democrats and Republicans Agree on Resolution to Keep the Government Funded Until December On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the CDC imploring “pregnant people” to receive a COVID19 vaccine, and the Department of Homeland Security has allegedly threatened to fire Border Patrol agents who decline to get the COVID19 vaccine.

GUESTAsra Q Nomani - Author and Former University Professor | Daniel Pearl Murder, Islamists in Public School Boards, and Sexual Explicit Books in Children SchoolsShane Stranahan - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Unschooling, California Fires, and CensorshipIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Asra Q Nomani about the Fairfax County school board, the Virginia Governor debates, and books in Fairfax school libraries. Asra discussed the viral school board meeting in Virginia and the woke movement in school boards. Asra spoke about the 9/11 events are being distorted in schools and Islamist extremism in public schools.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Shane Stranahan about homeschooling, the Google search engine, and alternative social media outlets. Shane spoke about his experience being homeschooled and the movement in America to homeschool children. Shane talked about the censorship of COVID-19 discussions and how alternative social media platforms have become more popular.Also, President Biden signed the stopgap funding bill that will provide funding for the government through December 3rd and avoid shutdown, which would have taken effect this Friday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

virginia

fairfax

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

twitter, radio, us, virginia, library, fairfax, 9/11, vk, the backstory, аудио