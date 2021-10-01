Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/cumbre-vieja-volcano-erupting-on-canary-islands-la-palma-1089568319.html
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Earlier this week, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported that lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma has entered the... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
volcano
eruption
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 12th consecutive day.The volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 13 miles of road to date. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.Madrid has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
News
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
news, world, volcano, eruption

Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma

10:04 GMT 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLLava flows around houses following the eruption of a volcano on the Island of La Palma
Lava flows around houses following the eruption of a volcano on the Island of La Palma - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported that lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma has entered the ocean.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja continues erupting for a 12th consecutive day.
The volcano on La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 13 miles of road to date. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.
Madrid has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
