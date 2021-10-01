Registration was successful!
International
Climate Protest Takes Place in Milan With Greta Thunberg Expected to Join
Sputnik is live from Milan, Italy, as Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is expected to join a climate protest, with demonstrators calling on politicians to take more action on climate change. Earlier this week, Thunberg criticised governments around the world for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" over insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing, as she addressed delegates at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, a three-day event ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.Thunberg's school strikes inspired a series of protests against climate change across the globe, called Fridays for Future. In December 2020, she was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Oops...here's Greta again. The young lady that keeps proving that she is a total stranger to reality and hasn't got a clue about earth's climate. Dear Greta, Please start educating yourself about Earth's climate. It is in mint condition and doing just fine. Earth is steadily moving into an ice age which will last about 40 years. The Co2 levels are very low at 440 particles per million which is no threat to anything. Co2 is plantfood. The only reason why it is rising a little faster is the fact that the cyclic cloudcoverage over the planet has been low. The sun, the nearest star and one and only climate regulator, was able to shed lots and lots of radiation on Earth's seas and oceans which, in turn, released more Co2. You must know that the water on this planet hold about 95% of the total amount of Co2. Earth's climate is a chaos system with countless cycly that interact in perfect harmony. It is doing so for hundreds of millions of years. Mankind knows only little about it.
news, world, italy, greta thunberg

Climate Protest Takes Place in Milan With Greta Thunberg Expected to Join

08:21 GMT 01.10.2021
On 30 September, climate activists joined Greta Thunberg at a meeting with Italy's Prime Minister and current President of the G20 Mario Draghi to discuss climate change. Earlier, the 18-year-old activist lambasted world leaders for "30 years of blah, blah, blah".
Sputnik is live from Milan, Italy, as Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is expected to join a climate protest, with demonstrators calling on politicians to take more action on climate change.
Earlier this week, Thunberg criticised governments around the world for "shamelessly congratulating themselves" over insufficient pledges to cut emissions and promises of financing, as she addressed delegates at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, a three-day event ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
Thunberg's school strikes inspired a series of protests against climate change across the globe, called Fridays for Future. In December 2020, she was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Oops...here's Greta again. The young lady that keeps proving that she is a total stranger to reality and hasn't got a clue about earth's climate. Dear Greta, Please start educating yourself about Earth's climate. It is in mint condition and doing just fine. Earth is steadily moving into an ice age which will last about 40 years. The Co2 levels are very low at 440 particles per million which is no threat to anything. Co2 is plantfood. The only reason why it is rising a little faster is the fact that the cyclic cloudcoverage over the planet has been low. The sun, the nearest star and one and only climate regulator, was able to shed lots and lots of radiation on Earth's seas and oceans which, in turn, released more Co2. You must know that the water on this planet hold about 95% of the total amount of Co2. Earth's climate is a chaos system with countless cycly that interact in perfect harmony. It is doing so for hundreds of millions of years. Mankind knows only little about it.
Escape2Stockholm
1 October, 12:09 GMT
