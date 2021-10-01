Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/chinese-energy-shortages-may-be-felt-by-economies-around-the-world-1089587576.html
Chinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World
Chinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World
Chinese Energy Shortages Might Be Felt by Economies Around the World
2021-10-01T18:56+0000
2021-10-01T18:56+0000
world
business
asia & pacific
power plants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102587/53/1025875383_0:20:2322:1326_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf849bfc4c7bbed65cb120ab0d58370.jpg
As China is struggling to deal with electricity shortages in its power grids, the rest of the world might feel the economic consequences of this struggle, The Wall Street Journal warns, citing the accounts of businessmen and economists on the initial effects.Following the emergence of the initial signs of shortages and the first blackouts, the Chinese government started to ration electricity use by manufacturers and demand that they meet higher power efficiency goals. Some factories have reportedly had to shorten their working weeks by a day or two, others have had to halt production for entire weeks.These limitations have resulted in many manufacturers reducing their output and being late on their orders. Simple Modern, a company making insulated water bottles and backpacks, told the WSJ that one of its main suppliers of materials based in eastern China had to cut its capacity to nearly one-third of full due to the restrictions on power usage.The CEO of the company predicted that the prices of many products might rise by as much as 15% in just half a year, as Western retailers continue to see sales go up following the coronavirus slowdown, causing a spike in demand amid the dwindling supply of China-manufactured materials. Many businesses rely up to 80% on goods manufactured in Chinese factories. The WSJ predicted another effect of Beijing's efforts to deal with power shortages - it is bound to raise prices on raw materials extracted in China.What Caused the Power Shortages in China?Several factors have contributed to the emergence of the unprecedented power outages and shortages in China. The country's economy started to demand more energy following its revival after the pandemic hit. At the same time, the country's coal industry has slowed down amid incidents at mines, while the government has slashed imports from other countries. In addition, coal power plants have cut generation due to Beijing imposing limits on the selling prices of electricity amid soaring prices of coal itself.The Chinese government's declared goal of reaching a peak in carbon emissions before 2030 and then shifting its economy onto a green track has only added to the problem. Beijing has imposed new rules on power efficiency for Chinese companies and manufacturers.The inability to cover up shortages in energy generation with coal prompted the East Asian nation to boost its purchases of liquefied natural gas. In September, China managed to buy up a significant portion of global LNG shipments, sparking gas shortages in Europe, which among other things contributed to local prices soaring to record highs – both for electricity and natural gas itself.
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/eu-eyes-2-billion-in-investments-to-become-independent-from-chinese-raw-materials-1089582054.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/chinas-artificial-sun-could-generate-electricity-in-a-decade-in-race-to-harness-fusion-technology-1089551387.html
Sounds like Russia could ship almost all of its fuel to China and turn off the taps to EU. That would be a wonderful solution to shut up those self-righteous, arrogant arseholes.
1
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102587/53/1025875383_152:0:2092:1455_1920x0_80_0_0_1749513ff19dfd766c9501a997021d20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, business, asia & pacific, power plants

Chinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World

18:56 GMT 01.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andy WongChinese workers take a break in front of the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Dadong, Shanxi province, China
Chinese workers take a break in front of the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Dadong, Shanxi province, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The East Asian country is facing an unprecedented electricity crunch following the adoption of a policy for the gradual decarbonisation of power generation as well as amid soaring gas prices and LNG shortages.
As China is struggling to deal with electricity shortages in its power grids, the rest of the world might feel the economic consequences of this struggle, The Wall Street Journal warns, citing the accounts of businessmen and economists on the initial effects.
Following the emergence of the initial signs of shortages and the first blackouts, the Chinese government started to ration electricity use by manufacturers and demand that they meet higher power efficiency goals. Some factories have reportedly had to shorten their working weeks by a day or two, others have had to halt production for entire weeks.
In a picture taken on September 5, 2010 a man driving a front loader shifts soil containing rare earth minerals to be loaded at a port in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, for export to Japan. China's restrictions on exports of rare earths are aimed at maximising profit, strengthening its homegrown high-tech companies and forcing other nations to help sustain global supply, experts say. China last year produced 97 percent of the global supply of rare earths -- a group of 17 elements used in high-tech products ranging from flat-screen televisions to iPods to hybrid cars -- but is home to just a third of reserves. CHINA OUT AFP PHOTO (Photo by STR / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
EU Eyes $2 Billion in Investments to Become Independent From Chinese Raw Materials
14:44 GMT
These limitations have resulted in many manufacturers reducing their output and being late on their orders. Simple Modern, a company making insulated water bottles and backpacks, told the WSJ that one of its main suppliers of materials based in eastern China had to cut its capacity to nearly one-third of full due to the restrictions on power usage.
The CEO of the company predicted that the prices of many products might rise by as much as 15% in just half a year, as Western retailers continue to see sales go up following the coronavirus slowdown, causing a spike in demand amid the dwindling supply of China-manufactured materials. Many businesses rely up to 80% on goods manufactured in Chinese factories. The WSJ predicted another effect of Beijing's efforts to deal with power shortages - it is bound to raise prices on raw materials extracted in China.

What Caused the Power Shortages in China?

Several factors have contributed to the emergence of the unprecedented power outages and shortages in China. The country's economy started to demand more energy following its revival after the pandemic hit. At the same time, the country's coal industry has slowed down amid incidents at mines, while the government has slashed imports from other countries. In addition, coal power plants have cut generation due to Beijing imposing limits on the selling prices of electricity amid soaring prices of coal itself.
Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2020 shows the HL-2M Tokamak, China's new-generation artificial sun, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The HL-2M Tokamak went into operation on Friday and achieved its first plasma discharge, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
China's 'Artificial Sun' Could Generate Electricity in a Decade in Race to Harness Fusion Technology
Yesterday, 14:57 GMT
The Chinese government's declared goal of reaching a peak in carbon emissions before 2030 and then shifting its economy onto a green track has only added to the problem. Beijing has imposed new rules on power efficiency for Chinese companies and manufacturers.
The inability to cover up shortages in energy generation with coal prompted the East Asian nation to boost its purchases of liquefied natural gas. In September, China managed to buy up a significant portion of global LNG shipments, sparking gas shortages in Europe, which among other things contributed to local prices soaring to record highs – both for electricity and natural gas itself.
120000
Discuss
Popular comments
Sounds like Russia could ship almost all of its fuel to China and turn off the taps to EU. That would be a wonderful solution to shut up those self-righteous, arrogant arseholes.
44Justice
1 October, 22:20 GMT1
000000
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
gcgodday cent
1 October, 22:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:20 GMTMajority of Americans Think Biden Should Resign Over Afghan Debacle — Poll
20:07 GMTAlito: Criticizing Anti-Abortion ‘Shadow Docket’ Ruling an Attempt to ‘Intimidate’ Supreme Court
19:30 GMTPossible First Death Caused by Ransomware Attack Recorded in US
19:16 GMTWhat Will Happen if US Congress Fails to Act on Debt Ceiling by Mid-October?
18:56 GMTChinese Energy Shortages May Be Felt by Economies Around the World
18:48 GMTEuropean Gas Markets Attractive to American Producers as Prices at Record Highs, Ex-US Official Says
18:07 GMTHouston Police Say School Shooting Suspect Was a Former Student, Now in Custody
17:54 GMTDespite Congress Passing Stopgap Funding Bill, US Government Couldn't Avert Partial Shutdown
17:51 GMTBoris Johnson: Future of N Ireland Protocol Will Come Down to 'Fixing it or Ditching it'
17:43 GMTCalifornia Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination for All Students Once FDA Gives Shots Full Approval
17:07 GMTTwo People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Photo, Video
17:01 GMTUS Failure to Raise Debt Limit Could Put Pressure on AAA Rating, Fitch Says
16:52 GMTUN Space Office Chief Confirms Regional Centre to Open in Russia by Year-End
16:49 GMTVenezuela Rolls Out New Currency, Eliminating Six Zeroes From Previous One
16:44 GMTTrump's Top Bizarre Encounters With World Leaders (As Told by Former White House Press Sec Grisham)
16:33 GMTBrexit to Blame? Brussels Supermarket Shelves Empty Due to 'Logistic Problems'
16:22 GMTLive Updates: US Democrats Resume Talks on Deadlocked Budget Bill After Pelosi Delays House Vote
16:13 GMTEx-President Saakashvili Detained in Georgia, Prime Minister Says
16:08 GMTJoe Rogan Claims Biden Faked Getting a Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
15:59 GMTRussian International Reserves' Shares of Dollar, Euro Down; Gold, Yuan Up in Year to 31 March