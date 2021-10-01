Registration was successful!
CBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia
Over $6.5 million dollars in counterfeit money were seized on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Philadelphia International... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
The counterfeit currency arrived in five parcels in international cargo from Russia, according to the agency, and has since been turned over to Secret Service agents. According to the CBP, the bogus money was expected to arrive at a destination near Chicago on Thursday.The seized notes were labeled as prop money, which is considered counterfeit currency under federal law, despite the fact that notes resembled authentic US currency, according to the CBP.The CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia, Edward Moriarty, said in a statement “this is an outstanding interception by Customs and Border Protection officers of an alarming amount of restricted currency that may be altered to look authentic and potentially used to harm our nation’s most vulnerable citizens.”
¿Maybe the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers planted the $funny money$ themselves in order to falsely accuse Russia,… give the dumbed down sheeple more reason to deal with suspect Russia.
2021
russia, us, counterfeit, us customs and border protection (cbp)

CBP Officer Seize $6.5 Million in Fake Currency From Russia

20:52 GMT 01.10.2021
Over $6.5 million dollars in counterfeit money were seized on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Philadelphia International Airport.
The counterfeit currency arrived in five parcels in international cargo from Russia, according to the agency, and has since been turned over to Secret Service agents. According to the CBP, the bogus money was expected to arrive at a destination near Chicago on Thursday.
The seized notes were labeled as prop money, which is considered counterfeit currency under federal law, despite the fact that notes resembled authentic US currency, according to the CBP.
The CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia, Edward Moriarty, said in a statement “this is an outstanding interception by Customs and Border Protection officers of an alarming amount of restricted currency that may be altered to look authentic and potentially used to harm our nation’s most vulnerable citizens.”

“CBP remains dedicated to cooperating with our law enforcement partners in our combined efforts to stop financial schemes,” he added.

¿Maybe the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers planted the $funny money$ themselves in order to falsely accuse Russia,… give the dumbed down sheeple more reason to deal with suspect Russia.
Preterist-ADSeventy
2 October, 00:12 GMT1
