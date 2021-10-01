Boris Johnson: Future of N Ireland Protocol Will Come Down to 'Fixing it or Ditching it'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday, saying that it would come down to "fixing it or ditching it".Asked if he would trigger Article 16 of the protocol, which would mean temporarily cancelling parts of the deal between London and Brussels, during the Conservative Party conference next week, Johnson said it "depends on the response from the EU".As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs union after the UK left the bloc on 31 December 2020. However, the British government has been reluctant to implement the agreed full customs checks, arguing that Britons need more time to adjust to the new regulations.
Last month, London indefinitely suspended the grace periods for post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland after negotiations between the UK and EU reached a stalemate.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday, saying that it would come down to "fixing it or ditching it".
"It has got enough leeway in the language for it to be applied in a common-sense way without creating too many checks down the Irish Sea", Johnson told the BBC.
Asked if he would trigger Article 16 of the protocol, which would mean temporarily cancelling parts of the deal between London and Brussels, during the Conservative Party conference next week, Johnson said it "depends on the response from the EU".
As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs union after the UK left the bloc on 31 December 2020. However, the British government has been reluctant to implement the agreed full customs checks, arguing that Britons need more time to adjust to the new regulations.