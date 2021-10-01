https://sputniknews.com/20211001/belarus-to-turn-into-united-military-base-with-russia-in-case-of-aggression-lukashenko-says-1089591456.html

Belarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says

Belarus to Turn Into 'United Military Base' With Russia in Case of Aggression, Lukashenko Says

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would turn into a "united military base of Belarus and Russia" in case of... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T22:53+0000

2021-10-01T22:53+0000

2021-10-01T23:12+0000

belarus

military & intelligence

russia

aggression

military bases

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089591430_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b2eb6d82c6e81e2d8f07269fc7ad4756.jpg

Lukashenko, however, noted in an interview with CNN journalist Mathew Chance that "there is not a single" foreign military base in Belarus, including of Russia, explaining that the two Russian military facilities are designed for civil purposes.Regarding the two military installations, Lukashenko explained that one has been there "since Soviet times," having been built for the early detection of nuclear missile launches from the United States, while the other is used by the Russian Armed Forces to communicate with their fleet in the Atlantic.Lukashenko gave the interview to the broadcaster at the Palace of Independence located in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday.

belarus

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, military & intelligence, russia, aggression, military bases