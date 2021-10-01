Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/australia-to-reopen-borders-for-vaccinated-citizens-in-november-1089569845.html
Australia to Reopen Borders for Vaccinated Citizens in November
Australia to Reopen Borders for Vaccinated Citizens in November
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Vaccinated Australians will be allowed to travel freely outside the country in November, lifting restrictions imposed almost a year and a... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
"States and territories will begin this programme at different times given their varying vaccination rates but we expect the system to commence in November", Morrison said in a statement.Upon arrival in Australia, nationals and permanent residents will have to undergo quarantine, which will last seven days at home for vaccinated travellers, while those unvaccinated or vaccinated with drugs outside Australia's vaccination portfolio, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson &amp; Johnson), and Moderna are currently approved in the country.Those who are not eligible for vaccinations either due to medical conditions or age will be treated as vaccinated, the statement read.Numerous travel restrictions have been in effect since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Is he aware that those that have gotten the jab are actually showing to be carriers of the bug? What an idiot. Time to replace that clown with someone who has a brain.
asia
australia
06:35 GMT 01.10.2021 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 01.10.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Vaccinated Australians will be allowed to travel freely outside the country in November, lifting restrictions imposed almost a year and a half ago as part of the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on 1 October.
"States and territories will begin this programme at different times given their varying vaccination rates but we expect the system to commence in November", Morrison said in a statement.
Upon arrival in Australia, nationals and permanent residents will have to undergo quarantine, which will last seven days at home for vaccinated travellers, while those unvaccinated or vaccinated with drugs outside Australia's vaccination portfolio, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.
Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and Moderna are currently approved in the country.
Those who are not eligible for vaccinations either due to medical conditions or age will be treated as vaccinated, the statement read.
Numerous travel restrictions have been in effect since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Is he aware that those that have gotten the jab are actually showing to be carriers of the bug? What an idiot. Time to replace that clown with someone who has a brain.
TruePatriot
1 October, 09:37 GMT1
