Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/at-dire-risk-of-premature-death-15-million-uk-households-hit-by-record-high-rise-in-energy-bills--1089573837.html
'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills
'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills
Britain's energy watchdog plans to decide on the next price cap, which is expected to be considerably higher than the current level, in February before it... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-01T09:41+0000
2021-10-01T09:41+0000
england
wales
pandemic
scotland
increase
uk
energy bills
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089571746_0:0:1191:670_1920x0_80_0_0_7c47d2298e0e59ea4ee41535146b875d.jpg
As of 1 October, at least 15 million households in England, Wales, and Scotland will face higher domestic energy bills under the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)'s latest price cap.The bills will rise by £139 ($193) from £1,138 ($1,583) to a record high of £1,277 ($1,777) a year, according to the British energy watchdog.This comes as an Ofgem spokesperson assured that the regulator is doing its best "to make sure consumers, especially people in vulnerable circumstances, do not pay more than is absolutely necessary this winter".The statement followed Ofgem explaining in August that the sharp 12% increase in energy bills, which is expected to affect half the population, was provoked by an over 50% surge in wholesale fuel costs over the last six months, with gas prices hitting a record high as global economies struggle to overcome the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.Referring to Ofgem's latest price cap, Adam Scorer, chief executive at the UK fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, was cited by the British media as saying that "the massive devastating increases in energy prices will drive over 500,000 more households into fuel poverty, leaving them unable to heat or power their homes".He spoke as a significant increase in wholesale gas prices in the UK has resulted in the collapse of nine suppliers around the country over the past few weeks.The closure was reportedly caused by the suppliers' failure to deliver on price promises to their customers, and the suppliers being uninsured against the rising costs.
https://sputniknews.com/20210312/uk-economy-shrinks-by-29-in-january-following-new-covid-19-restrictions-1082321924.html
Good deal... it's EXACTLY what the snaggle-toothed stooges deserve.
0
1
england
wales
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089571746_51:0:944:670_1920x0_80_0_0_f5cdc055a6b6f57a828b5b096d560551.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
england, wales, pandemic, scotland, increase, uk, energy bills, covid-19

'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills

09:41 GMT 01.10.2021
© Photo : OfgemOfgem
Ofgem - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
© Photo : Ofgem
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Britain's energy watchdog plans to decide on the next price cap, which is expected to be considerably higher than the current level, in February before it comes into force in early April.
As of 1 October, at least 15 million households in England, Wales, and Scotland will face higher domestic energy bills under the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)'s latest price cap.
The bills will rise by £139 ($193) from £1,138 ($1,583) to a record high of £1,277 ($1,777) a year, according to the British energy watchdog.
This comes as an Ofgem spokesperson assured that the regulator is doing its best "to make sure consumers, especially people in vulnerable circumstances, do not pay more than is absolutely necessary this winter".

"Higher energy costs are never welcome news to anyone and the timing and size of this increase will be particularly difficult for many families still struggling with the impact of the pandemic. Anyone struggling to pay their energy bills should get in touch with their supplier to access the help that is available", the spokesperson underscored.

The statement followed Ofgem explaining in August that the sharp 12% increase in energy bills, which is expected to affect half the population, was provoked by an over 50% surge in wholesale fuel costs over the last six months, with gas prices hitting a record high as global economies struggle to overcome the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paternoster Square as seen from St. Paul's Cathedral - London Stock Exchange - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2021
UK Economy Shrinks by 2.9% in January Following New COVID-19 Restrictions
12 March, 08:52 GMT
Referring to Ofgem's latest price cap, Adam Scorer, chief executive at the UK fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, was cited by the British media as saying that "the massive devastating increases in energy prices will drive over 500,000 more households into fuel poverty, leaving them unable to heat or power their homes".

"[…] Without a wider package of support – keeping Universal Credit uplifts and more rebates to protect those on the lowest incomes from spiralling energy prices – vulnerable people are still at dire risk of premature death this winter", Scorer argued.

He spoke as a significant increase in wholesale gas prices in the UK has resulted in the collapse of nine suppliers around the country over the past few weeks.
The closure was reportedly caused by the suppliers' failure to deliver on price promises to their customers, and the suppliers being uninsured against the rising costs.
420000
Discuss
Popular comments
Good deal... it's EXACTLY what the snaggle-toothed stooges deserve.
NthrnNYker59
1 October, 14:01 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:05 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Activists Disrupt Traffic Blocking M1 and M4 Highways - Videos
10:25 GMTRussia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets
10:19 GMTLa Palma Eruption: Canary Islands Lava Delta Reaches Size of Over 20 Football Pitches
10:04 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting on Canary Islands' La Palma
10:03 GMTTechnical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote
10:00 GMTGrammy-Winning Pop Star Gloria Estefan Breaks Her Silence Over Being Sexually Abused at Age Nine
09:52 GMTToo Little, Too Late? After Sarah Everard, Women Urged by UK Police to Challenge Arresting Officers
09:51 GMTKremlin on Nord Stream 2 Launch: Different Scenarios Possible Due to German Gov't Change
09:46 GMTNational ID Cards No Longer Valid for Most Europeans Travelling to UK, Home Office Says
09:41 GMT'At Dire Risk of Premature Death': 15 Million UK Households Hit by Record-High Rise in Energy Bills
09:27 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Has Been Promoted to DPRK's Top Ruling Body
09:16 GMT'Alcohol, Drugs, or Dementia': Netizens Giggle as Pelosi's Behaviour During Presser Raises Concerns
09:02 GMTPutin Congratulates Xi on 72nd Anniversary of PRC's Founding
09:00 GMTCan Everton, Brighton, or West Ham Crack the Top Four?
08:21 GMTClimate Protest Takes Place in Milan With Greta Thunberg Expected to Join
07:58 GMTDeclassified State Department-Initiated Report Reveals Cause of Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'
07:40 GMTFinland First in EU to Vaccinate Fur Farm Animals Against COVID-19
07:15 GMTRussian Security Service Foils Daesh Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus
07:00 GMTWill Liverpool's Defence Cost Them the Title?
06:58 GMTNorway Digs Out Sensational Bronze Age Military Monument Near Modern F-35 Air Base