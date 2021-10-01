https://sputniknews.com/20211001/archbishop-invites-catholics-to-pray-for-pelosi-to-convert-her-heart-over-abortion-controversy-1089567609.html

Archbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi ‘to Convert Her Heart’ Over Abortion Controversy

Archbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi ‘to Convert Her Heart’ Over Abortion Controversy

Archbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi ‘To Converse Her Heart’ Over Abortions Controversy

2021-10-01T03:57+0000

2021-10-01T03:57+0000

2021-10-01T03:57+0000

us

abortion rights

nancy pelosi

archbishop

catholic church

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1e/1083495415_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cdd7d5408ba4ad8f4ba31bd05776bbe1.jpg

Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone has called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" for the conversion of Nancy Pelosi's heart, as she supports abortion and has attacked Texas’ ban on termination after 12 weeks of pregnancy.The archbishop invited “all Catholics to join in a massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting for Speaker Pelosi: commit to praying one rosary a week and fasting on Fridays for her conversion of heart.”Cordileone denounced HR 3755 as "child sacrifice," as the bill would “permit health care providers to provide abortion and provide abortion services without limitations or requirements that single out the provision of abortion services.”The draft law was also referred to by Pope Francis as “one of the most radical attacks on life we have ever seen.”Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court declined to block the controversial Texas anti-abortion law that has sparked heated debates all over the country.Pelosi claimed that the recent decision on the Texas Heartbeat Act brought "shame to the United States Supreme Court." President Joe Biden has also characterized the Supreme Court's ruling as an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, abortion rights, nancy pelosi, archbishop, catholic church