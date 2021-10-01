Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/archbishop-invites-catholics-to-pray-for-pelosi-to-convert-her-heart-over-abortion-controversy-1089567609.html
Archbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi 'to Convert Her Heart' Over Abortion Controversy
Archbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi ‘to Convert Her Heart’ Over Abortion Controversy
Archbishop Invites Catholics to Pray For Pelosi ‘To Converse Her Heart’ Over Abortions Controversy
2021-10-01
2021-10-01T03:57+0000
Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone has called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" for the conversion of Nancy Pelosi's heart, as she supports abortion and has attacked Texas’ ban on termination after 12 weeks of pregnancy.The archbishop invited “all Catholics to join in a massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting for Speaker Pelosi: commit to praying one rosary a week and fasting on Fridays for her conversion of heart.”Cordileone denounced HR 3755 as "child sacrifice," as the bill would “permit health care providers to provide abortion and provide abortion services without limitations or requirements that single out the provision of abortion services.”The draft law was also referred to by Pope Francis as “one of the most radical attacks on life we have ever seen.”Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court declined to block the controversial Texas anti-abortion law that has sparked heated debates all over the country.Pelosi claimed that the recent decision on the Texas Heartbeat Act brought "shame to the United States Supreme Court." President Joe Biden has also characterized the Supreme Court's ruling as an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights.
03:57 GMT 01.10.2021
Alexandra Kashirina
On September 24, the US House of Representatives passed with a 218 – 211 vote the Women’s Health Protection Act (HR 3755), which preserves the right to abortion access in every state in the country. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is Catholic, supported the legislation.
Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone has called for a "massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting" for the conversion of Nancy Pelosi's heart, as she supports abortion and has attacked Texas’ ban on termination after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
"Witness the House of Representatives’ passage of HR 3755, which would impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy," he said in a statement Wednesday. "A conversion of heart of the majority of our congressional representatives is needed on this issue, beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”
The archbishop invited “all Catholics to join in a massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting for Speaker Pelosi: commit to praying one rosary a week and fasting on Fridays for her conversion of heart.”
Cordileone denounced HR 3755 as "child sacrifice," as the bill would “permit health care providers to provide abortion and provide abortion services without limitations or requirements that single out the provision of abortion services.”
"Speaker Pelosi speaks fondly of her children," Cordileone noted. "She clearly has a maternal heart. Pope Francis has called abortion murder, the equivalent of hiring a hitman to solve a problem. The solution to a woman in a crisis pregnancy is not violence but love."
The draft law was also referred to by Pope Francis as “one of the most radical attacks on life we have ever seen.”
Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court declined to block the controversial Texas anti-abortion law that has sparked heated debates all over the country.
Pelosi claimed that the recent decision on the Texas Heartbeat Act brought "shame to the United States Supreme Court." President Joe Biden has also characterized the Supreme Court's ruling as an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights.
