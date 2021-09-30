https://sputniknews.com/20210930/zakharova-urges-berlin-to-assess-youtubes-decision-to-remove-rts-german-channels-1089553300.html

Zakharova Urges Berlin to Assess Youtube's Decision to Remove RT's German Channels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on the German government to answer how it qualified Youtube's decision to... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing that the decision to close Youtube channel RT Deutsch had been made exclusively by Youtube, the German authorities had nothing to do with this. Zakharova has also called on the German government to issue a broadcasting permit to RT DE channel.According to the spokeswoman, "the world stood still in anticipation of an affirmative from the German side."The German side's response should include assistance in solving artificially created banking problems, demonstration of a clear position on the inadmissibility of removing news content and its distribution resources by US Internet monopolies, termination of political negotiations with European countries with urgent requests not to issue broadcasting licenses to RT DE, Zakharova added.On Tuesday, YouTube blocked two German RT channels without indicating the possibility that it would reverse the decision. According to Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, one of the deleted accounts, Berlin-based RT Deutsch (RT DE), ranked fourth among German-language media in terms of influence, hitting 21 million views in June. Simonyan urged Russian lawmakers to toughen punishment for global IT giants that censor the content posted by Russian media outlets.

