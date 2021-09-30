https://sputniknews.com/20210930/youtube-worldwide-crackdown-aipac-criticized-for-foreign-interference-1089533482.html

YouTube Worldwide Crackdown; AIPAC Criticized for Foreign Interference

YouTube Worldwide Crackdown; AIPAC Criticized for Foreign Interference

GOP Representative Tom Massie (R-KY) is complaining about foreign interference in US elections after AIPAC published Facebook ads against him. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T11:03+0000

2021-09-30T11:03+0000

2021-09-30T11:03+0000

julian assange

hunter biden

israel

jcpoa

the critical hour

monroe doctrine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089533414_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_202fe4e95843cde4ee1af3a7676ba8a2.png

YouTube Worldwide Crackdown; AIPAC Criticized for Foreign Interference GOP Representative Tom Massie (R-KY) is complaining about foreign interference in US elections after AIPAC published Facebook ads against him.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss YouTube censorship. Russia is contemplating action against YouTube after the Google-owned company shut down its pages for German-speaking shows. Also, YouTube has announced that they are cracking down on anti-vax content worldwide but has not clearly defined what that means.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Europe. The Europeans are struggling with figuring out their positions both individually and collectively in the hierarchical structure of the US empire. We discuss an antiwar.com article that argues that the Europeans should pay for their own security.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are joining House progressives in their battle to hold the corporate Democrats to their word in respect to the proposed spending bills. Sen. Sanders argues that if the House progressives do not "hold strong," the Senate will tank the party's agenda.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Syria. The US lost the war in Syria, but appears to have won the propaganda war against the US electorate using sophisticated propaganda techniques. We discuss the methods used and the success of the US empire in misleading, misinforming, and manipulating the US electorate.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. It appears that the Iranians' move to send fuel to Lebanon and alleviate the pain from their fuel crisis has caught the attention of the US empire. The Empire is considering Egyptian and Jordanian electricity to the nation that is suffering from a US/EU economic assault.Dr. Jemima Pierre is an associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California. Dr. Pierre returns to The Critical Hour to discuss Haiti. The US oppression of Haiti has become so overt that President Biden's select envoy has resigned in protest. Daniel Foote, a US state department actor, has quit due to the policies of his boss. Dr. Pierre argues that regardless of which party is in charge, the people will suffer oppression from the policies of the US empire.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Former US Marine Matthew Hoh has come out in opposition to US policy in Afghanistan. In 2009, Hoh resigned from his position in the State Department in Zabul Province, Afghanistan, over U.S. policy in the country, which he saw as both illogical and immoral. Our guest joins us to discuss a Mintpressnews.com article called "War is a Racket: Ex-State Department Official Matthew Hoh Speaks Out."Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Israel. GOP Representative Tom Massie (R-KY) is complaining about foreign interference in US elections after AIPAC published Facebook ads against him. Also, Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner says that she was pushed to disavow The Squad by Israeli businessmen, and that her failure to act as they requested may have led to her loss.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

julian assange, hunter biden, israel, jcpoa, the critical hour, monroe doctrine, аудио, radio