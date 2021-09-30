https://sputniknews.com/20210930/youtube-faces-total-ban-in-russia-after-blocking-rt-channels-1089522590.html
YouTube Faces Total Ban in Russia After Blocking RT Channels
YouTube Faces Total Ban in Russia After Blocking RT Channels
YouTube Faces Total Ban in Russia After Blocking RT Channels
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the reconciliation and infrastructure bill as a government shutdown looms, YouTube banning RT Germany and how the Russian government responded to this, and the shocking findings coming from the Senate hearing with high ranking US military personnel.
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Reconciliation and Infrastructure Bill Betrayal
Ivan Klepov - Head of Online at RT Germany | YouTube Ban on RT Germany
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, political analyst, and author | Military Brass Congressional Testimony
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the bickering within the Democrats, and how Nancy Pelosi may or may not be able to mend relationships to try and pass the $550 billion infrastructure bill.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ivan Klepov for a discussion on YouTube banning the RT Germany channel on their platform seemingly unjustly. The Kremlin has stated that they will ban YouTube in Russia if YouTube does not reinstate RT on the platform.
In the third hour, Caleb Maupin joined the conversation to talk about the Senate hearing with major US military personnel. Did General Mark Milley sell out President Biden for not listening to his recommendations of leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan?
