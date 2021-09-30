Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/youtube-deletes-rt-germany-channels-afghanistan-hearings-government-shutdown-1089532779.html
YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown
YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown
Russia threatens YouTube ban after tech giant bans RT channels in Germany. How Big Tech can stymie the free flow of information. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T11:01+0000
2021-09-30T11:01+0000
russia
iran
germany
afghanistan
withdrawal
youtube
assange
censorship
free press
political misfits
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089532724_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_e797d991b8fbff703a6428fa17416f57.png
YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown
Russia threatens YouTube ban after tech giant bans RT channels in Germany. How Big Tech can stymie the free flow of information.
Nick Davies, independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of “Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq,” joins us to talk about the congressional hearing where national security figures, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, gave testimony on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the disagreements over the number of troops to keep in the country, the fog of war, and how the endless War on Terror will go on.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former General Counsel of the NAACP, joins us to talk about the verdict in the R. Kelly case, where he was found guilty of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, along with separate charges of sex trafficking. We talk about why is this ruling so important, how RICO and racketeering charges were used in a unique way in this case, and whether this would set a precedent in prosecuting other sexual abuse cases.Ivan Klepov, head of online at RT-Germany, joins us to discuss the decision of YouTube to delete the accounts of RT channels in Germany over covid misinformation accusations, whether these charges are valid, how Russia could retaliate against the tech giant, and what this means for free expression and freedom of the press.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, joins hosts Bob Schlehuber and Austin Pelli to talk about the real threat of a government shutdown over the Biden infrastructure bills, where the party is having difficulties even garnering support among its members, how a shutdown will guarantee a loss of both houses of Congress and possibly could lead to impeachment, and the prospects of dropping sanctions against Iran.Nookie Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, talks to us about news that more than 90 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and whether the remaining players who are refusing vaccines will play again, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles stating that she should have retired before the Tokyo Olympics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
russia
iran
germany
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089532724_90:0:549:344_1920x0_80_0_0_3a39eecac1b9c39562f25675f161d237.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, iran, germany, afghanistan, withdrawal, youtube, assange, censorship, free press, political misfits, аудио, radio

YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown

11:01 GMT 30.09.2021
YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Russia threatens YouTube ban after tech giant bans RT channels in Germany. How Big Tech can stymie the free flow of information.
Nick Davies, independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of “Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq,” joins us to talk about the congressional hearing where national security figures, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, gave testimony on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the disagreements over the number of troops to keep in the country, the fog of war, and how the endless War on Terror will go on.
Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former General Counsel of the NAACP, joins us to talk about the verdict in the R. Kelly case, where he was found guilty of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, along with separate charges of sex trafficking. We talk about why is this ruling so important, how RICO and racketeering charges were used in a unique way in this case, and whether this would set a precedent in prosecuting other sexual abuse cases.
Ivan Klepov, head of online at RT-Germany, joins us to discuss the decision of YouTube to delete the accounts of RT channels in Germany over covid misinformation accusations, whether these charges are valid, how Russia could retaliate against the tech giant, and what this means for free expression and freedom of the press.
Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, joins hosts Bob Schlehuber and Austin Pelli to talk about the real threat of a government shutdown over the Biden infrastructure bills, where the party is having difficulties even garnering support among its members, how a shutdown will guarantee a loss of both houses of Congress and possibly could lead to impeachment, and the prospects of dropping sanctions against Iran.
Nookie Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, talks to us about news that more than 90 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and whether the remaining players who are refusing vaccines will play again, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles stating that she should have retired before the Tokyo Olympics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:05 GMTIndian Woman Born Without Uterus, Fallopian Tubes Makes Her Dream of Motherhood Come True
11:59 GMTChina Discovers New Oil Spot With 569 Barrels Per Day Capacity
11:39 GMTUS Navy Taps Atlantic Destroyer Task Group to Hunt for Russian Subs, Citing ‘New Strategic Threats’
11:37 GMTErdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
11:22 GMTIncidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief
11:21 GMTPower Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
11:11 GMTUK Police Officer Given Whole Life Sentence for 'Grotesquely Executed' Murder of Sarah Everard
11:11 GMTErdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines
11:04 GMTSerbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
10:56 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Makes History, Equals World Record for 90th-Minute Champions League Winners
10:28 GMTThe Blunder Games: CENTCOM Chief Blames Trump for Afghan Army’s Collapse
10:24 GMT'Joe You S**k': WATCH Biden Booed at Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, DC
09:47 GMTBrief Flicker of Election: a Myth in British Democracy
09:35 GMTPanama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
08:54 GMTParis Court Convicts Ex-President Sarkozy to Year in 'Prison' for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing
08:40 GMTDrunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:32 GMTOver 40% of German Business Leaders Prefer Government of 'Traffic Light Coalition', Poll Shows
08:29 GMTUK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says
08:29 GMTPrague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry
08:22 GMTFuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary