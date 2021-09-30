https://sputniknews.com/20210930/youtube-deletes-rt-germany-channels-afghanistan-hearings-government-shutdown-1089532779.html

YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown

YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown

Russia threatens YouTube ban after tech giant bans RT channels in Germany. How Big Tech can stymie the free flow of information. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

YouTube Deletes RT-Germany Channels; Afghanistan Hearings; Government Shutdown Russia threatens YouTube ban after tech giant bans RT channels in Germany. How Big Tech can stymie the free flow of information.

Nick Davies, independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of “Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq,” joins us to talk about the congressional hearing where national security figures, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, gave testimony on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the disagreements over the number of troops to keep in the country, the fog of war, and how the endless War on Terror will go on.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former General Counsel of the NAACP, joins us to talk about the verdict in the R. Kelly case, where he was found guilty of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, along with separate charges of sex trafficking. We talk about why is this ruling so important, how RICO and racketeering charges were used in a unique way in this case, and whether this would set a precedent in prosecuting other sexual abuse cases.Ivan Klepov, head of online at RT-Germany, joins us to discuss the decision of YouTube to delete the accounts of RT channels in Germany over covid misinformation accusations, whether these charges are valid, how Russia could retaliate against the tech giant, and what this means for free expression and freedom of the press.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, joins hosts Bob Schlehuber and Austin Pelli to talk about the real threat of a government shutdown over the Biden infrastructure bills, where the party is having difficulties even garnering support among its members, how a shutdown will guarantee a loss of both houses of Congress and possibly could lead to impeachment, and the prospects of dropping sanctions against Iran.Nookie Bishop, host of the Digital Gumbo Podcast, talks to us about news that more than 90 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and whether the remaining players who are refusing vaccines will play again, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles stating that she should have retired before the Tokyo Olympics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

