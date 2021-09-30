https://sputniknews.com/20210930/youtube-bans-all-covid-19-disinformation-and-content-1089532006.html
YouTube Bans All COVID-19 Disinformation and Content
YouTube Bans All COVID-19 Disinformation and Content
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including border towns suing the Biden... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T10:55+0000
2021-09-30T10:55+0000
2021-09-30T10:55+0000
world health organization (who)
radio
russia
germany
aclu
fda
rt
disinformation
radio sputnik
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089531981_0:0:613:344_1920x0_80_0_0_bfde3430be49d16b9455776990adb691.png
YouTube Bans All COVID19 Disinformation and Content
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including border towns suing the Biden administration for ‘failure to enforce the law’, and YouTube banning all anti-vaccine videos.
GUESTSIvan Klepov - Head of Online at RT Germany | RT Germany Banned from Youtube, German Elections, and Youtube Banning COVID-19 DisinformationJamie Lovegrove - Former Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Republican Votes on the Infrastructure Bill, Democrats to Blame for Lack of Police Reform, and Mask MandatesIn the first hour, Lee and John played a Fault Lines Radio interview with Ivan Klepov of RT Germany. Ivan discussed the recent Youtube ban of RT Germany over older videos discussing the legitimacy of German elections, COVID-19 discussions, and Donald Trump videos. Ivan spoke on the steps to fight the power of Google and Russia taking steps to ban Youtube.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamie Lovegrove about Senator Tim Scott as Vice President, activists seeking to defund the police, and mask mandates in South Carolina schools. Jamie discussed the numerous mask mandate lawsuits in South Carolina and the ACLU involvement. Jamie spoke on the work of Senators Tim Scott and Cory Booker on police reform and the infrastructure bill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089531981_0:0:459:344_1920x0_80_0_0_f93217007c0d54be42c342c8519116a5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
world health organization (who), radio, russia, germany, aclu, fda, rt, disinformation, radio sputnik, the backstory, аудио
YouTube Bans All COVID-19 Disinformation and Content
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including border towns suing the Biden administration for ‘failure to enforce the law’, and YouTube banning all anti-vaccine videos.
Ivan Klepov - Head of Online at RT Germany | RT Germany Banned from Youtube, German Elections, and Youtube Banning COVID-19 Disinformation
Jamie Lovegrove - Former Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | Republican Votes on the Infrastructure Bill, Democrats to Blame for Lack of Police Reform, and Mask Mandates
In the first hour, Lee and John played a Fault Lines Radio interview with Ivan Klepov of RT Germany. Ivan discussed the recent Youtube ban of RT Germany over older videos discussing the legitimacy of German elections, COVID-19 discussions, and Donald Trump videos. Ivan spoke on the steps to fight the power of Google and Russia taking steps to ban Youtube.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jamie Lovegrove about Senator Tim Scott as Vice President, activists seeking to defund the police, and mask mandates in South Carolina schools. Jamie discussed the numerous mask mandate lawsuits in South Carolina and the ACLU involvement. Jamie spoke on the work of Senators Tim Scott and Cory Booker on police reform and the infrastructure bill.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com