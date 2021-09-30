Registration was successful!
World Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
World Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
Expo 2020 in Dubai has been postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several years ago, 160 countries chose the UAE as the venue for World Expo 2020
The most famous world exhibition, Expo 2020, which takes place every five years in different countries, will kick off on Thursday in a 438 hectare area between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.On Thursday, 30 September, the nation-wide Opening Ceremony of Expo 2020 will be streamed live to more than 430 locations throughout the UAE.The exhibition will open for visitors on 1 October and run until 31 March 2022. About 400 national and thematic pavilions will be open for visitors.The opening ceremony will include a spectacular visual celebration with three fireworks displays in Dubai.The master plan, developed by the American company HOK, is organised around a central square called Al Wasl, surrounded by three large themed districts. Each of them is dedicated to one of the sub-themes of Expo 2020 - Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.The 2020 Dubai World Expo will be the first to be held in the Middle East/North Africa/South Asia region. On 27 November 2013, when Dubai won the right to host Expo 2020, fireworks broke out outside the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The next day was declared a national holiday for all educational institutions in the country.Traditionally, at such events, important innovations are presented on a global scale.The exhibition was first held in London in 1851.This year Russia applied for the right to host the World Universal Exhibition Expo-2030 in Moscow.
06:04 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 30.09.2021)
Flags of countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai are pictured at the world fair site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 14, 2021
Flags of countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai are pictured at the world fair site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 14, 2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER CORNWELL
The most famous world exhibition, Expo 2020, which takes place every five years in different countries, will kick off on Thursday in a 438 hectare area between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
On Thursday, 30 September, the nation-wide Opening Ceremony of Expo 2020 will be streamed live to more than 430 locations throughout the UAE.
The exhibition will open for visitors on 1 October and run until 31 March 2022. About 400 national and thematic pavilions will be open for visitors.
The opening ceremony will include a spectacular visual celebration with three fireworks displays in Dubai.
People walk at the site of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021
People walk at the site of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021
People walk at the site of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021
© REUTERS / RULA ROUHANA
The master plan, developed by the American company HOK, is organised around a central square called Al Wasl, surrounded by three large themed districts. Each of them is dedicated to one of the sub-themes of Expo 2020 - Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.
Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum cycles through the Dubai Expo 2020 site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 11, 2021
Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum cycles through the Dubai Expo 2020 site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 11, 2021
Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum cycles through the Dubai Expo 2020 site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 11, 2021
© REUTERS / GOVERNMENT OF DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE
The 2020 Dubai World Expo will be the first to be held in the Middle East/North Africa/South Asia region. On 27 November 2013, when Dubai won the right to host Expo 2020, fireworks broke out outside the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The next day was declared a national holiday for all educational institutions in the country.
Traditionally, at such events, important innovations are presented on a global scale.
The exhibition was first held in London in 1851.
This year Russia applied for the right to host the World Universal Exhibition Expo-2030 in Moscow.
