https://sputniknews.com/20210930/world-expo-2020-kicks-off-in-dubai-with-opening-ceremony-on-thursday-1089537331.html

World Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday

World Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday

Expo 2020 in Dubai has been postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several years ago, 160 countries chose the UAE as the venue for World Expo... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T06:04+0000

2021-09-30T06:04+0000

2021-09-30T06:11+0000

dubai

world

expo 2020

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089537306_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_c4d0b779b038379580951f8c47afe089.jpg

The most famous world exhibition, Expo 2020, which takes place every five years in different countries, will kick off on Thursday in a 438 hectare area between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.On Thursday, 30 September, the nation-wide Opening Ceremony of Expo 2020 will be streamed live to more than 430 locations throughout the UAE.The exhibition will open for visitors on 1 October and run until 31 March 2022. About 400 national and thematic pavilions will be open for visitors.The opening ceremony will include a spectacular visual celebration with three fireworks displays in Dubai.The master plan, developed by the American company HOK, is organised around a central square called Al Wasl, surrounded by three large themed districts. Each of them is dedicated to one of the sub-themes of Expo 2020 - Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.The 2020 Dubai World Expo will be the first to be held in the Middle East/North Africa/South Asia region. On 27 November 2013, when Dubai won the right to host Expo 2020, fireworks broke out outside the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The next day was declared a national holiday for all educational institutions in the country.Traditionally, at such events, important innovations are presented on a global scale.The exhibition was first held in London in 1851.This year Russia applied for the right to host the World Universal Exhibition Expo-2030 in Moscow.

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dubai, world, expo 2020