Watch Alligator Lose Fight for Freedom to Florida Man Armed With Trash Can
Watch Alligator Lose Fight for Freedom to Florida Man Armed With Trash Can
The man, who was identified as Eugene Bozzi by the US media, is a 26-year-old US Army veteran and father, whose instincts of family protection and military... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
Not all heroes wear capes — some wear slippers. In an incident that could only have taken place in the Sunshine State, a courageous man got rid of an alligator in his yard with the help of a formidable tool - a trash can.In a video that went viral on Wednesday, Bozzi is seen capturing a problem alligator that was lurking outside his house with a garbage can, while demonstrating remarkable calmness. The mission to capture the alligator was highly successful, and the man quickly became a "neighborhood hero."Bozzi reportedly told the New York Post that he was in his garage talking to his nephew when he "heard a little commotion outside," according to the Philadelphia native. “Hey, this giant alligator just hissed at me!” his daughter exclaimed while riding her bike.“I went over there and it was bigger than me. There were other peoples’ kids out there, also. Military instinct kicked in — and, you know, ‘protect at all costs,’“ the hero of the "only in Florida" situation is quoted as saying.The full clip, posted on Instagram, concludes with Bozzi wheeling the improvised cage down the hill across the street and safely releasing the alligator.According to the report, Bozzi explained the choice of recycling bin because it was "big enough to scare him into thinking that’s a mouth," adding that he watched a lot of "Animal Planet" videos, so the idea was that the alligator was "going to think that I’m like a hippo or something."However, despite the undeniable bravery, Bozzi told the outlet that if another reptile crashes at his home, he will likely call "wildlife rescue."
Watch Alligator Lose Fight for Freedom to Florida Man Armed With Trash Can

The man, who was identified as Eugene Bozzi by the US media, is a 26-year-old US Army veteran and father, whose instincts of family protection and military savvy made him unperturbed by the alligator's frightening charge.
Not all heroes wear capes — some wear slippers. In an incident that could only have taken place in the Sunshine State, a courageous man got rid of an alligator in his yard with the help of a formidable tool - a trash can.
In a video that went viral on Wednesday, Bozzi is seen capturing a problem alligator that was lurking outside his house with a garbage can, while demonstrating remarkable calmness. The mission to capture the alligator was highly successful, and the man quickly became a "neighborhood hero."
Bozzi reportedly told the New York Post that he was in his garage talking to his nephew when he "heard a little commotion outside," according to the Philadelphia native. “Hey, this giant alligator just hissed at me!” his daughter exclaimed while riding her bike.
“I went over there and it was bigger than me. There were other peoples’ kids out there, also. Military instinct kicked in — and, you know, ‘protect at all costs,’“ the hero of the "only in Florida" situation is quoted as saying.
The full clip, posted on Instagram, concludes with Bozzi wheeling the improvised cage down the hill across the street and safely releasing the alligator.
According to the report, Bozzi explained the choice of recycling bin because it was "big enough to scare him into thinking that’s a mouth," adding that he watched a lot of "Animal Planet" videos, so the idea was that the alligator was "going to think that I’m like a hippo or something."
However, despite the undeniable bravery, Bozzi told the outlet that if another reptile crashes at his home, he will likely call "wildlife rescue."
500000
Discuss
