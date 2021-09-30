https://sputniknews.com/20210930/us-to-sanction-ethiopia-unless-clear-concrete-changes-take-place-1089560780.html

US to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place

“Absent clear and concrete changes, we are preparing to take aggressive action under this executive order to impose targeted sanctions against a range of individuals and entities,” Psaki said when asked why US President Joe Biden resort to imposing sanctions under an executive order from September 17.Psaki added that the White House wants to see the conflicting parties on the ground in Ethiopia initiate discussion to achieve a negotiated ceasefire and allow humanitarian access within weeks or action will be taken.On September 17, the US government issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia, but said it will delay imposing them if both sides rapidly act to resolve their dispute.

