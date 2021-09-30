Registration was successful!
US to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place
US to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place
US to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place
2021-09-30T21:30+0000
2021-09-30T21:30+0000
ethiopia
africa
us sanctions
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
ethiopia, africa, us sanctions, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

US to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place

21:30 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / BAZ RATNERA building is seen through a bullet hole in a window of the Africa Hotel in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021
A building is seen through a bullet hole in a window of the Africa Hotel in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / BAZ RATNER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration is preparing to impose sanctions on individuals and entities in if no “clear and concrete changes” take place in the country in the realm of the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Thursday.
“Absent clear and concrete changes, we are preparing to take aggressive action under this executive order to impose targeted sanctions against a range of individuals and entities,” Psaki said when asked why US President Joe Biden resort to imposing sanctions under an executive order from September 17.
Psaki added that the White House wants to see the conflicting parties on the ground in Ethiopia initiate discussion to achieve a negotiated ceasefire and allow humanitarian access within weeks or action will be taken.
On September 17, the US government issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia, but said it will delay imposing them if both sides rapidly act to resolve their dispute.
