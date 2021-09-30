https://sputniknews.com/20210930/uk-economy-performed-better-than-previously-thought-in-second-quarter-revised-report-says-1089541765.html

UK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says

LONDON (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.5% between April to June, 2021, instead of the 4.8% previously estimated, as a... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have increased by 5.5% in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2021, revised from the first estimate of a 4.8% increase," the ONS said.According to the official body, the largest contributors to this increase were from wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, and social work activities.Commenting on Thursday’s revised figures, ONS Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said "households have been saving less in recent years than previously thought.The report said that the level of GDP is now 3.3% below where it was at the end of 2019, having initially estimated a 4.4% shortfall.

