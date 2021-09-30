Afghanistan
Trump Calls Milley a “Weak Sister” who was ‘Too Scared to Come Talk to Me’
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to media at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., July 7, 2021.
Trump blasted Gen. Mark Milley as “weak” and “too afraid” to talk to him after learning of the discreet phone calls to China that he made towards the end of the Trump administration and for his handling of Afghanistan under President Biden.
Milley admitted in congressional testimony on Tuesday to calling the Chinese both in January after the Capitol riot on January 6, as well as in October 2020, in which he pledged to warn them of any rogue action Trump foreseen to take during his final days in office.
Trump, in a radio interview with KTTH’s “The Jason Rantz Show,” said that China was more concerned about the tariffs he was imposing rather than a nuclear attack from the US, adding that Milley had no reason to be involved.
“Nobody has to get in between me and negotiations,” the former president said of Milley's call.
"China was very concerned about what I was doing economically and nobody has to get in and say, ‘Oh, don’t worry about things, things will be just fine,'" Trump said. "Not good. Not appropriate."
Trump didn’t hold back in taunting Milley's character.
"He was afraid to come in and talk to me," Trump said. "He was a weak sister, I found that out. He was a weak man."
The former president went on to say the poor withdrawal of Afghanistan confirmed his judgment of Miley's supposed weakness.
“No wonder the Afghanistan withdrawal was such a disaster.”
© AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEBUS Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a press briefing about the US military drawdown in Afghanistan, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC September 1, 2021.
US Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a press briefing about the US military drawdown in Afghanistan, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC September 1, 2021.
Trump defended himself from critics that blamed the agreement made with the Taliban under his administration for the poor withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“We had a great agreement, no soldiers were killed in 18 months and it was all condition-based,” he said.
“He took the military out before anything else. Nobody’s ever seen anything so stupid,” he added.
Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he had advised Biden against a full withdrawal, and that he recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.
The former president also discussed the coronavirus vaccines — speaking out against vaccine mandates — but continued to encourage people to take the shot.
Without the vaccines, he said, the world would have "millions of more deaths."