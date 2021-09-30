https://sputniknews.com/20210930/trump-calls-milley-a-weak-sister-who-was-too-scared-to-come-talk-to-me-1089563836.html

Trump Calls Milley a “Weak Sister” who was ‘Too Scared to Come Talk to Me’

Milley admitted in congressional testimony on Tuesday to calling the Chinese both in January after the Capitol riot on January 6, as well as in October 2020, in which he pledged to warn them of any rogue action Trump foreseen to take during his final days in office.Trump, in a radio interview with KTTH’s “The Jason Rantz Show,” said that China was more concerned about the tariffs he was imposing rather than a nuclear attack from the US, adding that Milley had no reason to be involved.“Nobody has to get in between me and negotiations,” the former president said of Milley's call."China was very concerned about what I was doing economically and nobody has to get in and say, ‘Oh, don’t worry about things, things will be just fine,'" Trump said. "Not good. Not appropriate."Trump didn’t hold back in taunting Milley's character.The former president went on to say the poor withdrawal of Afghanistan confirmed his judgment of Miley's supposed weakness.“No wonder the Afghanistan withdrawal was such a disaster.”Trump defended himself from critics that blamed the agreement made with the Taliban under his administration for the poor withdrawal from Afghanistan.“We had a great agreement, no soldiers were killed in 18 months and it was all condition-based,” he said.Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he had advised Biden against a full withdrawal, and that he recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.The former president also discussed the coronavirus vaccines — speaking out against vaccine mandates — but continued to encourage people to take the shot.Without the vaccines, he said, the world would have "millions of more deaths."

