Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Senate Passes Stopgap Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Default Until December
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/triple-world-shampion-speed-skater-elise-christie-reveals-she-was-drugged-and-raped-aged-19-1089547355.html
Triple World Сhampion Speed Skater Elise Christie Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped Aged 19
Triple World Сhampion Speed Skater Elise Christie Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped Aged 19
Regarded as one of the best active Winter Olympians, Elise Christie has seen it all. From experiencing mental health issues and getting online abuse to... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T17:00+0000
2021-09-30T17:00+0000
sport
sexual assault
sputnik
rape
2022 winter olympics
sport
sport
gold medal
rape
sexual assault
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089551135_0:107:3072:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_da54d3790f4601a00c6c3e4d55e937ff.jpg
The United Kingdom's three-time world champion speed skater Elise Christie has revealed that she was raped as a teenager by an unknown man. Christie, Great Britain's best-known face in speed skating, said that she was drugged by her attacker so that she was unable to fend off his advances.She said she did fight and tried to run away but failed as he continued to chase her.The incident happened during a night out after the Briton came back from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games."I was strangely impaired and my body wasn't functioning properly. I tried to run away from him but I simply couldn't run. I was falling on the ground after every other step...," she added."Even in situations when I've been absolutely wasted since, I've never felt like I did that night. Hard as I tried, I just couldn't get away from this guy," Christie continued.The 10-times European gold medalist claimed in her book that, despite her resistance, her assaulter eventually forced her into a taxi before raping her at his place. "Whenever I fell on the floor, he kept running after me, picking me up and dragging me, eventually into [a] taxi," she said."It was clear he was going to sexually assault me and I was repeatedly telling him, 'No. No'," she said.Christie, who never made a formal complaint to the police, admitted that she wasn't brave enough at that time. "It's too late I guess. I should have been braver," she concluded.Although Christie has tasted success at the World Championships, winning world titles in the 1000m and 1500m events in Rotterdam in 2017, she has yet to replicate her success at the Olympics. Her unsuccessful run at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (in Gangwon-do, South Korea) in 2018 caused her mental health problems which culminated in Christie attempting suicide that year.Four years earlier in 2014, Christie (then 24), was the overwhelming favourite to win gold medals in the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m women's speed skating at the Sochi Games, but was disqualified from two events before crashing out from the third. Despite her unimpressive showing in Russia, she faced brutal trolls on social media after the South Koreans blamed her for the fact that their athlete, Park Seung-hi, fell in one of the competitions.The online abuse Christie was forced to confront became toxic and even included death threats.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089551135_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d8d4911edce34f394d968c609a98420.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sexual assault, sputnik, rape, 2022 winter olympics, sport, sport, gold medal, rape, sexual assault, rape, sexual assault, olympic winter games 2022, skateboarding, sputnik, skateboard, winter games, medalist, world champion

Triple World Сhampion Speed Skater Elise Christie Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped Aged 19

17:00 GMT 30.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the photo bankElise Christie (United Kingdom) during the 1500m race in women’s short track speed skating at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Elise Christie (United Kingdom) during the 1500m race in women’s short track speed skating at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Regarded as one of the best active Winter Olympians, Elise Christie has seen it all. From experiencing mental health issues and getting online abuse to receiving death threats and her latest revelation of sexual assault, she continues to inspire the world with her smile and amazing speed on the ice.
The United Kingdom's three-time world champion speed skater Elise Christie has revealed that she was raped as a teenager by an unknown man.

Christie, Great Britain's best-known face in speed skating, said that she was drugged by her attacker so that she was unable to fend off his advances.

She said she did fight and tried to run away but failed as he continued to chase her.
The incident happened during a night out after the Briton came back from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

"I went out, got drugged and then got raped by some random bloke," Christie disclosed in her autobiography, 'Resilience', which went on sale on Thursday. "It was a year before I told anyone at all about that night."

"I was strangely impaired and my body wasn't functioning properly. I tried to run away from him but I simply couldn't run. I was falling on the ground after every other step...," she added.
"Even in situations when I've been absolutely wasted since, I've never felt like I did that night. Hard as I tried, I just couldn't get away from this guy," Christie continued.
The 10-times European gold medalist claimed in her book that, despite her resistance, her assaulter eventually forced her into a taxi before raping her at his place.
"Whenever I fell on the floor, he kept running after me, picking me up and dragging me, eventually into [a] taxi," she said.
"I remember – through the brain fog – saying to the taxi driver, 'Please don't take me to this guy's house. You've got to take me home'. But the rapist was telling the taxi driver, 'She's my girlfriend. She's drunk'. At the end of this taxi journey this guy took me into his house," Christie revealed.
"It was clear he was going to sexually assault me and I was repeatedly telling him, 'No. No'," she said.
Christie, who never made a formal complaint to the police, admitted that she wasn't brave enough at that time.
"It's too late I guess. I should have been braver," she concluded.
Although Christie has tasted success at the World Championships, winning world titles in the 1000m and 1500m events in Rotterdam in 2017, she has yet to replicate her success at the Olympics.

Her unsuccessful run at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (in Gangwon-do, South Korea) in 2018 caused her mental health problems which culminated in Christie attempting suicide that year.
Four years earlier in 2014, Christie (then 24), was the overwhelming favourite to win gold medals in the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m women's speed skating at the Sochi Games, but was disqualified from two events before crashing out from the third.

Despite her unimpressive showing in Russia, she faced brutal trolls on social media after the South Koreans blamed her for the fact that their athlete, Park Seung-hi, fell in one of the competitions.
The online abuse Christie was forced to confront became toxic and even included death threats.
105010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:50 GMTFemale Indian Air Force Officer Complains of Intimidation After Accusing Colleague of Rape
17:34 GMTSenate Passes Last Minute Bill to Avoid Gov’t Shutdown Amid Congressional Deadlock Over Budget, Debt
17:20 GMTCanadian Military Used COVID-19 to Test Afghan-Like Propaganda Techniques on Citizens: Report
17:01 GMTSushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor's Absconding Friend Kunal Jani Arrested in Drug Probe
17:00 GMTTriple World Сhampion Speed Skater Elise Christie Reveals She Was Drugged and Raped Aged 19
17:00 GMTAfter Test of Hypersonic Missile Able to Evade US Defences, DPRK Vows More Arms to Deter Aggression
16:10 GMTLive Updates: US Senate Approves Stopgap Funding to Avoid Gov't Shutdown
15:52 GMTPelosi: US House to Vote on Bill to Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It
15:47 GMTParents in California Seek Legal Ban Against Prayers to Aztec Gods in Public Schools, Media Says
15:40 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
15:38 GMTEveryone Equal During Fuel Crisis: Ronaldo’s Driver Queues for Hours to Fill Up Star’s Bentley
15:27 GMTIran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility
15:23 GMT'Dear Media, I'm Not Former Punjab Chief': Indian Footballer Clears Up Mistaken Identity
15:21 GMTEXPO 2020 Opening Ceremony in Dubai
15:13 GMTRussian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing
15:05 GMTUS Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border, DHS Says
14:57 GMTChina's 'Artificial Sun' Could Generate Electricity in a Decade in Race to Harness Fusion Technology
14:53 GMTZakharova Urges Berlin to Assess Youtube's Decision to Remove RT's German Channels
14:46 GMTThe Sarah Everard Case is ‘Harrowing’ and is Part of ‘Epidemic’ of Male Violence, Says UK Barrister
14:30 GMTThe Winner Takes It All: China Secures LNG Mega Deal With Qatar Amid Europe’s Gas Crunch