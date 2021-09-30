https://sputniknews.com/20210930/the-winner-takes-it-all-china-secures-lng-mega-deal-with-qatar-amid-europes-gas-crunch-1089552880.html

The Winner Takes It All: China Secures LNG Mega Deal With Qatar Amid Europe’s Gas Crunch

Europe imports about five percent of its natural gas supplies from the Gulf sheikdom, with nearly two thirds of the region’s supplies, or 65 percent, coming... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has secured a 15-year, 52.5 million metric ton liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contract with Doha.“We are pleased to further build upon our strong relationship with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation with the signing of this new long-term LNG supply agreement,” Qatari energy minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said at the ceremony.“We are especially proud to continue to meet the People’s Republic of China’s growing need for cleaner energy that LNG provides, and are thankful to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation for partnering with us as their trusted LNG supplier,” the minister added.Qatar is one of the largest natural gas producers in the world, regularly ranking fifth or sixth in annual global rankings. The vast majority of the sheikdom’s exports are accounted for by the Asian market, including Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and India, with just a fraction of its estimated annual output of 77 million t/y delivered to other markets, including Europe.This spring, CNOOC signaled interest in Qatar’s North Field LNG expansion – a massive gas production project expected to go online in the mid-2020s, and produce at least 36 million tonnes in additional new gas each year. Doha hopes to expand its total gas production to as much as 126 million t/y by the year 2027. Qatar shares North Field – the world’s biggest known gas deposit, with Iran in the Persian Gulf.Europe’s Gas Shortage Sparks Global Buy-upThe China-Qatar gas deal comes as gas prices in Europe continue to set new records, sparking concerns from consumers, industries and governments alike. The unusually cold winter and spring of 2020-2021, a drop in energy output from renewable sources such as wind and solar, and other factors have left Europe’s strategic natural gas reserves more depleted than expected at the start of the new heating season, causing shortages and a dramatic jump in prices. On Wednesday, ICE Futures trading data saw gas future contracts soaring to new all-time highs of over $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters, with prices having jumped a whopping 250 percent since the beginning of the year.Russia, which reliably provides over forty percent of Europe’s gas, would have been able to ship up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas more to the region via the Nord Stream 2 project this season if the US had not spent the previous two years trying to sabotage the joint Russian-European initiative. Nord Stream 2’s dual string pipeline is ready, but is now awaiting approval from German and European regulators.Gazprom and Russian officials recently reiterated their readiness to fulfill all supply obligations and take on new commitments if necessary, even taking into account Asian, and particularly Chinese, demand. Earlier this month, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller characterized China’s projected gas consumption of 360 billion cubic meters per year, and plans to increase imports from 160 billion cubic meters now to 300 billion cubic meters per year by 2023, “staggering.”The United States has recently sought to blame Russia for Europe’s gas crisis, with a State Department official claiming last week that its gas sales to the region have been “inexplicably low compared to both previous years and what they have the capacity to do,” including via its deliveries through Ukraine, a US client state. The data debunk Washington’s allegations, however, with Gazprom sticking to the terms of its transit deal with Kiev to ship some 40 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe annually via Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline network.

