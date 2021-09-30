Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/spacex-23-dragon-undocks-from-iss-1089543975.html
SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
The mission focused on sending new supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) and returning samples from scientific experiments carried... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T12:47+0000
2021-09-30T12:47+0000
news
space
spacex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089548584_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_259be2a1a83fda6d1660bcecb043b91b.jpg
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon undocking from the ISS on Thursday, 30 September. This time, the spacecraft was docked at the ISS for about a month. The mission involved sending new supplies to the astronauts and returning samples from scientific experiments. The SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon is expected to splashdown near NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida some hours later and the landing will not be broadcast live. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
2021-09-30T12:47+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089548584_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_23e792eb5f459aa20eda8204576b676f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, space, spacex, видео

SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS

12:47 GMT 30.09.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The mission focused on sending new supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) and returning samples from scientific experiments carried out there.
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon undocking from the ISS on Thursday, 30 September.
This time, the spacecraft was docked at the ISS for about a month. The mission involved sending new supplies to the astronauts and returning samples from scientific experiments.
The SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon is expected to splashdown near NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida some hours later and the landing will not be broadcast live.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:33 GMTFarmers Protesting Against Ruling BJP Events Clash With Police in India's Haryana State - Video
13:14 GMTIRGC Issues Veiled Warning to Azerbaijan, Says Tehran Won’t Tolerate Israeli Presence Near Borders
13:10 GMT‘Something Doesn’t Add Up’: French FM Accuses Australia of ‘Lying’ Over Sub Deal ‘Betrayal’
12:47 GMTSpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
12:15 GMTNothing to See Here: Former French Nuclear Weapon Test Site Partially Blurred on Google Map
12:05 GMTIndian Woman Born Without Uterus, Fallopian Tubes Makes Her Dream of Motherhood Come True
11:59 GMTChina Discovers New Oil Spot With 569 Barrels Per Day Capacity
11:39 GMTUS Navy Taps Atlantic Destroyer Task Group to Hunt for Russian Subs, Citing ‘New Strategic Threats’
11:37 GMTErdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
11:22 GMTIncidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief
11:21 GMTPower Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
11:11 GMTUK Police Officer Given Whole Life Sentence for 'Grotesquely Executed' Murder of Sarah Everard
11:11 GMTErdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines
11:04 GMTSerbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
10:56 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Makes History, Equals World Record for 90th-Minute Champions League Winners
10:28 GMTThe Blunder Games: CENTCOM Chief Blames Trump for Afghan Army’s Collapse
10:24 GMT'Joe You S**k': WATCH Biden Booed at Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, DC
09:47 GMTBrief Flicker of Election: a Myth in British Democracy
09:35 GMTPanama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
08:54 GMTParis Court Convicts Ex-President Sarkozy to Year in 'Prison' for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing