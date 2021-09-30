https://sputniknews.com/20210930/spacex-23-dragon-undocks-from-iss-1089543975.html

SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS

SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS

The mission focused on sending new supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) and returning samples from scientific experiments carried... 30.09.2021

Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon undocking from the ISS on Thursday, 30 September. This time, the spacecraft was docked at the ISS for about a month. The mission involved sending new supplies to the astronauts and returning samples from scientific experiments. The SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon is expected to splashdown near NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida some hours later and the landing will not be broadcast live.

