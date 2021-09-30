Registration was successful!
SpaceX-23 Dragon Undocks From ISS
2021-09-30
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon undocking from the ISS on Thursday, 30 September. This time, the spacecraft was docked at the ISS for about a month. The mission involved sending new supplies to the astronauts and returning samples from scientific experiments. The SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon is expected to splashdown near NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida some hours later and the landing will not be broadcast live. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
The mission focused on sending new supplies to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) and returning samples from scientific experiments carried out there.
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon undocking from the ISS on Thursday, 30 September.
This time, the spacecraft was docked at the ISS for about a month. The mission involved sending new supplies to the astronauts and returning samples from scientific experiments.
The SpaceX-23 Cargo Dragon is expected to splashdown near NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida some hours later and the landing will not be broadcast live.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.