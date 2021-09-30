Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/serbia-kosovo-reach-de-escalation-agreement-in-brussels-1089546283.html
Serbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
Serbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T11:04+0000
2021-09-30T11:04+0000
kosovo
serbia
news
europe
deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478953_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03afc9c3e9f01e113beb8278b267dcb1.jpg
Lajcak took to Twitter to announce the news. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed that his country has accepted the proposal on de-escalating tensions in the north of Kosovo.Earlier this week, NATO troops increased patrols in Kosovo near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs opposed to a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering the country. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 with support from the United States, the United Kingdom and most EU member states. However, Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's independence and has blocked its recognition at the United Nations.
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478953_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef682324fefe3adb1543dab07270b88c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, serbia, news, europe, deal

Serbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels

11:04 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / LAURA HASANIKosovo special police officers patrol as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates, in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 27, 2021
Kosovo special police officers patrol as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest against a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian registration plates, in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / LAURA HASANI
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said.
Lajcak took to Twitter to announce the news.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed that his country has accepted the proposal on de-escalating tensions in the north of Kosovo.

"Until 16:00 [14:00 GMT] on October 2, Kosovar special forces will be withdrawn from the north of Kosovo and Metohija. The NATO-led KFOR [Kosovo police] will remain at checkpoints. Serbian license plates will not be removed at the entry, stickers will be offered instead," Vucic told reporters, also noting that negotiations on a permanent solution will be held later.
Earlier this week, NATO troops increased patrols in Kosovo near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs opposed to a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering the country.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 with support from the United States, the United Kingdom and most EU member states. However, Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's independence and has blocked its recognition at the United Nations.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:05 GMTIndian Woman Born Without Uterus, Fallopian Tubes Makes Her Dream of Motherhood Come True
11:59 GMTChina Discovers New Oil Spot With 569 Barrels Per Day Capacity
11:39 GMTUS Navy Taps Atlantic Destroyer Task Group to Hunt for Russian Subs, Citing ‘New Strategic Threats’
11:37 GMTErdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
11:22 GMTIncidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief
11:21 GMTPower Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
11:11 GMTUK Police Officer Given Whole Life Sentence for 'Grotesquely Executed' Murder of Sarah Everard
11:11 GMTErdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines
11:04 GMTSerbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
10:56 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Makes History, Equals World Record for 90th-Minute Champions League Winners
10:28 GMTThe Blunder Games: CENTCOM Chief Blames Trump for Afghan Army’s Collapse
10:24 GMT'Joe You S**k': WATCH Biden Booed at Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, DC
09:47 GMTBrief Flicker of Election: a Myth in British Democracy
09:35 GMTPanama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
08:54 GMTParis Court Convicts Ex-President Sarkozy to Year in 'Prison' for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing
08:40 GMTDrunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:32 GMTOver 40% of German Business Leaders Prefer Government of 'Traffic Light Coalition', Poll Shows
08:29 GMTUK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says
08:29 GMTPrague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry
08:22 GMTFuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary