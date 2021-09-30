Serbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said.
We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached. I thank Besnik Bislimi and Petar Petkovic for their readiness to negotiate and agree for the good of the people. pic.twitter.com/OuhuUWvuG0— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) September 30, 2021
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed that his country has accepted the proposal on de-escalating tensions in the north of Kosovo.
"Until 16:00 [14:00 GMT] on October 2, Kosovar special forces will be withdrawn from the north of Kosovo and Metohija. The NATO-led KFOR [Kosovo police] will remain at checkpoints. Serbian license plates will not be removed at the entry, stickers will be offered instead," Vucic told reporters, also noting that negotiations on a permanent solution will be held later.
Earlier this week, NATO troops increased patrols in Kosovo near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs opposed to a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering the country.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 with support from the United States, the United Kingdom and most EU member states. However, Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's independence and has blocked its recognition at the United Nations.