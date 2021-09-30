https://sputniknews.com/20210930/serbia-kosovo-reach-de-escalation-agreement-in-brussels-1089546283.html

Serbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Lajcak took to Twitter to announce the news. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed that his country has accepted the proposal on de-escalating tensions in the north of Kosovo.Earlier this week, NATO troops increased patrols in Kosovo near border crossings which have been blocked by local Serbs opposed to a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering the country. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 with support from the United States, the United Kingdom and most EU member states. However, Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's independence and has blocked its recognition at the United Nations.

