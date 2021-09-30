https://sputniknews.com/20210930/sarkozy-to-challenge-his-1-year-prison-term-for-2012-illegal-campaign-financing-lawyer-says-1089560033.html

The verdict was delivered by a Paris court earlier in the day. The ex-French president will serve the sentence at home under electronic surveillance, the judge said.Sarkozy was not present in the courtroom. He was represented by his lawyer.Later in the day, Sarkozy confirmed he had challenged the decision of the Paris court and called the verdict another violation of the law. He also thanked everyone for supporting him in these challenging times."I simply ask that the law be applied to me as to any other defendant. However, yet again the law was violated due to the lack of knowledge about the decisions of the Constitutional Council. One cannot be punished twice for the same act. That is why I have filed an appeal ... I will go all the way in this quest, which goes beyond my personal matters, because everyone may one day face injustice," Sarkozy wrote on Twitter.His statement was shared on Instagram by his wife, fashion model Carla Bruni.French Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed support for Sarkozy in nonofficial capacity, noting that he personally witnessed the ex-president's dedication to his country.

