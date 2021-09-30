https://sputniknews.com/20210930/russian-deputy-envoy-to-osce-youtube-removed-rts-channels-with-berlins-backing-1089554061.html

Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing

Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing

"There is no doubt that such illegal actions against the media project, which is the fourth most popular German-language media in the 'News and Politics' category, were taken by YouTube with the actual backing of the German authorities. Let me remind you that this resource has been practically openly subjected to many years of harassment, including blocking of bank accounts, baseless accusations of propaganda, dissemination of disinformation and so on," Buyakevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.Buyakevich called the removal of RT channels an act of information aggression on the part of YouTube.There are clear political implications of YouTube's actions, he said."They are in line with the implementation of Washington's foreign policy directives to oust from the global air those sources of information that represent an alternative view and constitute a serious competitor to the Western media mainstream," the diplomat emphasized.He said that YouTube's actions with respect to RT channels would not remain without an adequate response.He also called for a pooling of efforts and the development of a universal mechanism to control social platforms.

