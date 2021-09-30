Registration was successful!
Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing
Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing
30.09.2021
"There is no doubt that such illegal actions against the media project, which is the fourth most popular German-language media in the 'News and Politics' category, were taken by YouTube with the actual backing of the German authorities. Let me remind you that this resource has been practically openly subjected to many years of harassment, including blocking of bank accounts, baseless accusations of propaganda, dissemination of disinformation and so on," Buyakevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.Buyakevich called the removal of RT channels an act of information aggression on the part of YouTube.There are clear political implications of YouTube's actions, he said."They are in line with the implementation of Washington's foreign policy directives to oust from the global air those sources of information that represent an alternative view and constitute a serious competitor to the Western media mainstream," the diplomat emphasized.He said that YouTube's actions with respect to RT channels would not remain without an adequate response.He also called for a pooling of efforts and the development of a universal mechanism to control social platforms.
This is a big, fat fu from merkel and her outgoing regime.
I have not forgotten good evening mr hunt situation from berlin re citizens from uk berlin trying to get hold of uk citizens - se- and trafficking situation - same as couzens did by many countries volunteering to do it. to get hold of a pawn
germany
Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE: YouTube Removed RT's Channels With Berlin's Backing

15:13 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 30.09.2021)
VIENNA (Sputnik) - There is no doubt that YouTube has removed RT's channels with the actual backing of the German authorities, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich said on Thursday.
"There is no doubt that such illegal actions against the media project, which is the fourth most popular German-language media in the 'News and Politics' category, were taken by YouTube with the actual backing of the German authorities. Let me remind you that this resource has been practically openly subjected to many years of harassment, including blocking of bank accounts, baseless accusations of propaganda, dissemination of disinformation and so on," Buyakevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.
Buyakevich called the removal of RT channels an act of information aggression on the part of YouTube.
"It was on September 28 that we witnessed another act of information aggression from US video platform YouTube. This time, two German-language channels of the Russia Today group, RT DE and Der Fehlende Part, whose accounts were deleted without the right to restore, were targeted," he said.
There are clear political implications of YouTube's actions, he said.
"They are in line with the implementation of Washington's foreign policy directives to oust from the global air those sources of information that represent an alternative view and constitute a serious competitor to the Western media mainstream," the diplomat emphasized.
He said that YouTube's actions with respect to RT channels would not remain without an adequate response.
"Let's add that openly hostile actions against the Russian media performing their professional duties in the digital and traditional segments of the media scene will not remain without an adequate response from the Russian side. Apparently, admonitions alone cannot change the situation," Buyakevich said.
He also called for a pooling of efforts and the development of a universal mechanism to control social platforms.
Discuss
Popular comments
This is a big, fat fu from merkel and her outgoing regime.
vtvot tak
vtvot tak
30 September, 18:31 GMT
I have not forgotten good evening mr hunt situation from berlin re citizens from uk berlin trying to get hold of uk citizens - se- and trafficking situation - same as couzens did by many countries volunteering to do it. to get hold of a pawn
LLINDADREW
LLINDADREW
30 September, 18:16 GMT
