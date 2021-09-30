https://sputniknews.com/20210930/red-cross-says-europe-needs-prompt-vaccine-solution-amid-violence-surge-1089559294.html

Red Cross Says Europe Needs Prompt Vaccine Solution Amid Violence Surge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called on European countries on Thursday to tackle vaccine... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across Europe, where, according to the Red Cross, the daily death rate from the coronavirus averages 2,000, with more than 1 million people infected each week.The IFRC considers the uneven distribution of vaccines among countries with different income levels another problem, saying that "there is still a deadly gap in the distribution and uptake of vaccines in the region: almost 70 per cent of people in high-income countries have received at least one dose, whereas in the poorest ones barely 20 per cent have been partially vaccinated."The pandemic has gripped the world since early 2020. The first reports of an outbreak in Wuhan, China, emerged in December 2019. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic. In August, in response to the introduction of new restrictive measures, a wave of protests spread across Europe.

