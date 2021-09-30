https://sputniknews.com/20210930/radical-alternative-media-shines-a-light-through-the-fog-of-propaganda-1089529052.html

Radical Alternative Media Shines a Light Through the Fog of Propaganda

Radical Alternative Media Shines a Light Through the Fog of Propaganda

Impending Government Shutdown Threatens Millions, China Shows Its Socialist Character, AFRICOM Increasing Its Involvement in Nigeria 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T10:54+0000

2021-09-30T10:54+0000

2021-09-30T10:54+0000

radio

by any means necessary

julian assange

latin america

africa

nigeria

china

africom

mark milley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089528906_0:0:613:344_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe5ac0f1a50e108b2ba6e1d9bb1f0ab.png

Radical Alternative Media Shines A Light Through The Fog of Propaganda Impending Government Shutdown Threatens Millions, China Shows Its Socialist Character, AFRICOM Increasing Its Involvement in Nigeria

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University to discuss the threat of a government shutdown, the manufactured crisis and political gamesmanship around raising the debt ceiling, the potential fallout from these crises if they are not resolved, and how these crises aggravate already-existing crises such as mass evictions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the new book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss the Chinese government’s response to Evergrande’s financial problems, how this situation contrasts with the 2008 financial crisis, China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining, and China’s role in Latin America as the region moves toward gaining sovereignty.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss AFRICOM’s growing involvement in Nigeria’s military, the interests of corporations in Nigeria and how they fit into this engagement in the country, and the broader use of the so-called War on Terror to expand the US footprint in Africa.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss General Mark Milley’s testimony to the Senate, the obscene amount of money pumped into the Pentagon and private contractors, propagandization in the age of the 24-hour news cycle and the repression of Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-Jamal, the 1619 Project, and many others, and the inhumanity built into the capitalist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

nigeria

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

radio, by any means necessary, аудио, julian assange, latin america, africa, nigeria, china, africom, mark milley