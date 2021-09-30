Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/radical-alternative-media-shines-a-light-through-the-fog-of-propaganda-1089529052.html
Radical Alternative Media Shines a Light Through the Fog of Propaganda
Radical Alternative Media Shines a Light Through the Fog of Propaganda
Impending Government Shutdown Threatens Millions, China Shows Its Socialist Character, AFRICOM Increasing Its Involvement in Nigeria 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T10:54+0000
2021-09-30T10:54+0000
radio
by any means necessary
julian assange
latin america
africa
nigeria
china
africom
mark milley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089528906_0:0:613:344_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe5ac0f1a50e108b2ba6e1d9bb1f0ab.png
Radical Alternative Media Shines A Light Through The Fog of Propaganda
Impending Government Shutdown Threatens Millions, China Shows Its Socialist Character, AFRICOM Increasing Its Involvement in Nigeria
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University to discuss the threat of a government shutdown, the manufactured crisis and political gamesmanship around raising the debt ceiling, the potential fallout from these crises if they are not resolved, and how these crises aggravate already-existing crises such as mass evictions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the new book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss the Chinese government’s response to Evergrande’s financial problems, how this situation contrasts with the 2008 financial crisis, China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining, and China’s role in Latin America as the region moves toward gaining sovereignty.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss AFRICOM’s growing involvement in Nigeria’s military, the interests of corporations in Nigeria and how they fit into this engagement in the country, and the broader use of the so-called War on Terror to expand the US footprint in Africa.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss General Mark Milley’s testimony to the Senate, the obscene amount of money pumped into the Pentagon and private contractors, propagandization in the age of the 24-hour news cycle and the repression of Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-Jamal, the 1619 Project, and many others, and the inhumanity built into the capitalist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nigeria
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089528906_0:0:459:344_1920x0_80_0_0_6a813735170faf2adcb52e1baaecb46f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, by any means necessary, аудио, julian assange, latin america, africa, nigeria, china, africom, mark milley

Radical Alternative Media Shines a Light Through the Fog of Propaganda

10:54 GMT 30.09.2021
Radical Alternative Media Shines A Light Through The Fog of Propaganda
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Impending Government Shutdown Threatens Millions, China Shows Its Socialist Character, AFRICOM Increasing Its Involvement in Nigeria
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University to discuss the threat of a government shutdown, the manufactured crisis and political gamesmanship around raising the debt ceiling, the potential fallout from these crises if they are not resolved, and how these crises aggravate already-existing crises such as mass evictions.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the new book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss the Chinese government’s response to Evergrande’s financial problems, how this situation contrasts with the 2008 financial crisis, China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining, and China’s role in Latin America as the region moves toward gaining sovereignty.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by T.J. Coles, Postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK and regular CounterPunch contributor to discuss AFRICOM’s growing involvement in Nigeria’s military, the interests of corporations in Nigeria and how they fit into this engagement in the country, and the broader use of the so-called War on Terror to expand the US footprint in Africa.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss General Mark Milley’s testimony to the Senate, the obscene amount of money pumped into the Pentagon and private contractors, propagandization in the age of the 24-hour news cycle and the repression of Julian Assange, Mumia Abu-Jamal, the 1619 Project, and many others, and the inhumanity built into the capitalist system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:05 GMTIndian Woman Born Without Uterus, Fallopian Tubes Makes Her Dream of Motherhood Come True
11:59 GMTChina Discovers New Oil Spot With 569 Barrels Per Day Capacity
11:39 GMTUS Navy Taps Atlantic Destroyer Task Group to Hunt for Russian Subs, Citing ‘New Strategic Threats’
11:37 GMTErdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
11:22 GMTIncidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief
11:21 GMTPower Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
11:11 GMTUK Police Officer Given Whole Life Sentence for 'Grotesquely Executed' Murder of Sarah Everard
11:11 GMTErdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines
11:04 GMTSerbia, Kosovo Reach De-Escalation Agreement in Brussels
10:56 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Makes History, Equals World Record for 90th-Minute Champions League Winners
10:28 GMTThe Blunder Games: CENTCOM Chief Blames Trump for Afghan Army’s Collapse
10:24 GMT'Joe You S**k': WATCH Biden Booed at Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, DC
09:47 GMTBrief Flicker of Election: a Myth in British Democracy
09:35 GMTPanama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
08:54 GMTParis Court Convicts Ex-President Sarkozy to Year in 'Prison' for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing
08:40 GMTDrunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:32 GMTOver 40% of German Business Leaders Prefer Government of 'Traffic Light Coalition', Poll Shows
08:29 GMTUK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says
08:29 GMTPrague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry
08:22 GMTFuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary