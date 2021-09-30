Registration was successful!
Power Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
Power Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers
A family comedy, ‘Chicken & Biscuits’, currently in previews at New York's ‘Circle in the Square’ theatre in Manhattan, will premiere on 10 October and run... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
Putting another feather in their cap, Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now producing the Broadway comedy 'Chicken &amp; Biscuits', written by Douglas Lyons.Thrilled to foray into Broadway space, Indian-American actress Priyanka emphasised that this time, Broadway is going to be a lot different and new.Pop singer-actor Nick revealed that Broadway has always had a "special place" in his heart as it helped launch his career. As a child actor, Nick played several roles in Broadway plays and also starred in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' in 2011.The play marks the Broadway-producing debut for Nick and Priyanka.On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects lined up including Hollywood movies such as 'The Matrix: Resurrections', 'Citadel', 'Text For You', and the Bollywood movie 'Jee Le Zaraa', among others. Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, is currently on the 'Remember This' tour that kicked off in Las Vegas last month and will continue till 27 October.
Power Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy 'Chicken & Biscuits' as Producers

30.09.2021

A family comedy, ‘Chicken & Biscuits’, currently in previews at New York's ‘Circle in the Square’ theatre in Manhattan, will premiere on 10 October and run through 2 January 2022. Written by black playwright Douglas Lyons, it has been directed by Zhailon Levingston, who at 27 became the youngest black director in Broadway history.
Putting another feather in their cap, Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now producing the Broadway comedy 'Chicken & Biscuits', written by Douglas Lyons.
Thrilled to foray into Broadway space, Indian-American actress Priyanka emphasised that this time, Broadway is going to be a lot different and new.
“It’s time we see some more diversity on the stage, and this cast and production team is making history on that front. This is a monumental moment for the industry, and I’m overjoyed to be a part of it. This is also my first foray into Broadway, so to bring this show to audiences with my husband Nick, who has so much experience in the medium, and at a time when we need it most, is a very proud moment for me,” Priyanka said.
Pop singer-actor Nick revealed that Broadway has always had a "special place" in his heart as it helped launch his career. As a child actor, Nick played several roles in Broadway plays and also starred in ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ in 2011.
“After the last year and a half, Broadway is exactly what we need in this world. This play highlights the importance of love, laughter, and family. It’s got energy, it’s got style, and it’s got heart — the kind of vibe that is so unique to live theatre,” Nick said.
The play marks the Broadway-producing debut for Nick and Priyanka.
On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects lined up including Hollywood movies such as 'The Matrix: Resurrections', 'Citadel', 'Text For You', and the Bollywood movie 'Jee Le Zaraa', among others.
Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, is currently on the 'Remember This' tour that kicked off in Las Vegas last month and will continue till 27 October.
