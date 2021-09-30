https://sputniknews.com/20210930/power-couple-nick-jonas-priyanka-chopra-join-broadway-comedy-chicken--biscuits-as-producers-1089542004.html

Power Couple Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ as Producers

A family comedy, ‘Chicken & Biscuits’, currently in previews at New York's ‘Circle in the Square’ theatre in Manhattan, will premiere on 10 October and run... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Putting another feather in their cap, Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now producing the Broadway comedy 'Chicken & Biscuits', written by Douglas Lyons.Thrilled to foray into Broadway space, Indian-American actress Priyanka emphasised that this time, Broadway is going to be a lot different and new.Pop singer-actor Nick revealed that Broadway has always had a "special place" in his heart as it helped launch his career. As a child actor, Nick played several roles in Broadway plays and also starred in ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ in 2011.The play marks the Broadway-producing debut for Nick and Priyanka.On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects lined up including Hollywood movies such as 'The Matrix: Resurrections', 'Citadel', 'Text For You', and the Bollywood movie 'Jee Le Zaraa', among others. Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, is currently on the 'Remember This' tour that kicked off in Las Vegas last month and will continue till 27 October.

