Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/poll-americans-view-of-performance-at-cdc-other-agencies-plunges-during-pandemic-1089560917.html
Poll: Americans’ View of Performance at CDC, Other Agencies Plunges During Pandemic
Poll: Americans’ View of Performance at CDC, Other Agencies Plunges During Pandemic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans' evaluations of eight prominent federal government agencies have fallen by double digits since 2019, with the largest drop for... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T21:39+0000
2021-09-30T21:39+0000
pandemic
us centers for disease control (cdc)
covid-19
mask mandate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089560890_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_728be327273b50f2ded2741811b82dc5.jpg
"Typically, at least six in ten US adults say the CDC is doing an excellent or good job. The current 40% is thus a significant departure from the norm," a press release explaining the poll said.Just 40 percent of those surveyed had a positive view of the CDC, a 24 percentage point drop from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the release said.The decline comes amid criticism of the leading US health agency for frequently changing its messages about the best ways for Americans to protect themselves from the coronavirus, particularly regarding the use of face masks, the release said.The CDC is not alone in suffering a decline in public trust, with the CIA, the US Postal Service, the Secret Service, the FBI, the IRS, the Department of Homeland Security and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) all showing declines in job ratings of at least 10 percentage points since 2019, the release.The declines likely reflect the negative effects of the pandemic on Americans' views of society and governance, as well as the recent slide in President Joe Biden's job approval rating, the release added.The State Department, measured for the first time in the current survey, ranks lowest, of 15 agencies in the poll, with 32% giving it an excellent or good job rating, essentially tied with the EPA (33%), according to the release.Gallup periodically asks Americans to assess how some of the more newsmaking federal agencies and departments are doing. The latest survey conducted from September 1 to 17 is one of several social polls, each of which surveys a minimum of 1,000 US adults.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/whats-behind-erosion-of-public-trust-in-biden-on-covid-19-1089491746.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089560890_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5504a20cd97c4e91c45f6aa0345c2007.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, us centers for disease control (cdc), covid-19, mask mandate

Poll: Americans’ View of Performance at CDC, Other Agencies Plunges During Pandemic

21:39 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYA protective mask is seen discarded on an escalator during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021.
A protective mask is seen discarded on an escalator during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans' evaluations of eight prominent federal government agencies have fallen by double digits since 2019, with the largest drop for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.
"Typically, at least six in ten US adults say the CDC is doing an excellent or good job. The current 40% is thus a significant departure from the norm," a press release explaining the poll said.
Just 40 percent of those surveyed had a positive view of the CDC, a 24 percentage point drop from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the release said.
The decline comes amid criticism of the leading US health agency for frequently changing its messages about the best ways for Americans to protect themselves from the coronavirus, particularly regarding the use of face masks, the release said.
The CDC is not alone in suffering a decline in public trust, with the CIA, the US Postal Service, the Secret Service, the FBI, the IRS, the Department of Homeland Security and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) all showing declines in job ratings of at least 10 percentage points since 2019, the release.
The declines likely reflect the negative effects of the pandemic on Americans' views of society and governance, as well as the recent slide in President Joe Biden's job approval rating, the release added.
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on climate change, from an auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
What's Behind Erosion of Public Trust in Biden on COVID-19?
28 September, 17:43 GMT
The State Department, measured for the first time in the current survey, ranks lowest, of 15 agencies in the poll, with 32% giving it an excellent or good job rating, essentially tied with the EPA (33%), according to the release.
Gallup periodically asks Americans to assess how some of the more newsmaking federal agencies and departments are doing. The latest survey conducted from September 1 to 17 is one of several social polls, each of which surveys a minimum of 1,000 US adults.
101002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:49 GMTUS Drone Strike Reportedly Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria
22:41 GMTPhoto: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
22:13 GMTBipartisan US Legislation Seeks Protection for Nuclear Safety Whistleblowers, Sen. Grassley Says
22:09 GMTFour Dutch Parties Ready to Begin Negotiations to Form Ruling Coalition - Reports
22:03 GMTCalifornian Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole - Reports
21:56 GMTUS Stocks in Deep Red for September, Major Indices Down 4%-5% for Month
21:43 GMTDPRK Says It's Test-Fired a New Surface-to-Air Missile With 'Major New Technology'
21:39 GMTPoll: Americans’ View of Performance at CDC, Other Agencies Plunges During Pandemic
21:30 GMTUS to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place
21:24 GMTPlane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports
21:24 GMTBiden Admin. to Prioritize Removing Illegal Immigrants Who Represent Security Threat - DHS
21:15 GMTOver 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions
21:13 GMTAd Targeting Florida's DeSantis COVID-19 Policies Mocked as Actually Supportive
21:07 GMTSarkozy to Challenge His 1-Year Prison Term for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing, Lawyer Says
21:07 GMTDoctors Without Borders to Keep Providing Medical Aid in Afghanistan, Taliban Say
21:01 GMT‘Defunding Law Enforcement Generally’: Texas Mayor Slams Democrats Over Border Crisis
20:44 GMTUS State Dept-Backed Study Claims BRI Partners Have $385 Billion in Unreported Debt to Chinese Banks
20:44 GMTRed Cross Says Europe Needs Prompt Vaccine Solution Amid Violence Surge
19:43 GMTTrump to Sue to Block Release of White House Records on Capitol Hill Attack - Report
19:41 GMTHouse Passes Bill to Fund Federal Gov't Through December 3, Sending Measure to President's Desk