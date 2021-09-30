https://sputniknews.com/20210930/plane-loaded-with-cocaine-forced-to-make-hard-landing-in-dominican-republic---reports-1089560485.html

Plane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports

"According to a preliminary report, after entering the airspace of the Dominican Republic, the plane was pursued by Super Tucano aircraft [light attack aircraft used by the country's Air Force]. The pilot made an emergency landing," the National Drug Control Directorate was quoted as saying by the Caribe news portal.At the crash site, the authorities found 275 1-kilogram (2.2 pounds) bags of cocaine, the news outlet said. The search for the crew of the plane, which arrived in the country from South America, continues.More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are located in the countries that form the "silver triangle" of cocaine production in the Andean region — Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca also grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil.

