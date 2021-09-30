Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/plane-loaded-with-cocaine-forced-to-make-hard-landing-in-dominican-republic---reports-1089560485.html
Plane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports
Plane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A Cessna light motor plane loaded with cocaine crashed during a forced landing after being chased by the Dominican Air Force fighter... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T21:24+0000
2021-09-30T21:25+0000
cocaine
dominican republic
mexico
drugs
aircraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106686/42/1066864255_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_315c188483e9edd18a49c5fa66d0237b.jpg
"According to a preliminary report, after entering the airspace of the Dominican Republic, the plane was pursued by Super Tucano aircraft [light attack aircraft used by the country's Air Force]. The pilot made an emergency landing," the National Drug Control Directorate was quoted as saying by the Caribe news portal.At the crash site, the authorities found 275 1-kilogram (2.2 pounds) bags of cocaine, the news outlet said. The search for the crew of the plane, which arrived in the country from South America, continues.More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are located in the countries that form the "silver triangle" of cocaine production in the Andean region — Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca also grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil.
dominican republic
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106686/42/1066864255_0:0:1779:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_197d81d49600b65c97a6a5998d871036.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cocaine, dominican republic, mexico, drugs, aircraft

Plane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports

21:24 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 21:25 GMT 30.09.2021)
CC0 / / Cessna aircraft
Cessna aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A Cessna light motor plane loaded with cocaine crashed during a forced landing after being chased by the Dominican Air Force fighter jets in the Oviedo municipality in the south of the country, local media reported Thursday.
"According to a preliminary report, after entering the airspace of the Dominican Republic, the plane was pursued by Super Tucano aircraft [light attack aircraft used by the country's Air Force]. The pilot made an emergency landing," the National Drug Control Directorate was quoted as saying by the Caribe news portal.
At the crash site, the authorities found 275 1-kilogram (2.2 pounds) bags of cocaine, the news outlet said. The search for the crew of the plane, which arrived in the country from South America, continues.
More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are located in the countries that form the "silver triangle" of cocaine production in the Andean region — Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca also grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:49 GMTUS Drone Strike Reportedly Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria
22:41 GMTPhoto: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
22:13 GMTBipartisan US Legislation Seeks Protection for Nuclear Safety Whistleblowers, Sen. Grassley Says
22:09 GMTFour Dutch Parties Ready to Begin Negotiations to Form Ruling Coalition - Reports
22:03 GMTCalifornian Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole - Reports
21:56 GMTUS Stocks in Deep Red for September, Major Indices Down 4%-5% for Month
21:43 GMTDPRK Says It's Test-Fired a New Surface-to-Air Missile With 'Major New Technology'
21:39 GMTPoll: Americans’ View of Performance at CDC, Other Agencies Plunges During Pandemic
21:30 GMTUS to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place
21:24 GMTPlane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports
21:24 GMTBiden Admin. to Prioritize Removing Illegal Immigrants Who Represent Security Threat - DHS
21:15 GMTOver 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions
21:13 GMTAd Targeting Florida's DeSantis COVID-19 Policies Mocked as Actually Supportive
21:07 GMTSarkozy to Challenge His 1-Year Prison Term for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing, Lawyer Says
21:07 GMTDoctors Without Borders to Keep Providing Medical Aid in Afghanistan, Taliban Say
21:01 GMT‘Defunding Law Enforcement Generally’: Texas Mayor Slams Democrats Over Border Crisis
20:44 GMTUS State Dept-Backed Study Claims BRI Partners Have $385 Billion in Unreported Debt to Chinese Banks
20:44 GMTRed Cross Says Europe Needs Prompt Vaccine Solution Amid Violence Surge
19:43 GMTTrump to Sue to Block Release of White House Records on Capitol Hill Attack - Report
19:41 GMTHouse Passes Bill to Fund Federal Gov't Through December 3, Sending Measure to President's Desk