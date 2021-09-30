https://sputniknews.com/20210930/photo-satellite-captures-alleged-iranian-missile-production-site-damaged-by-blast-1089560685.html

Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast

Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast

Earlier this week, Iranian media agencies reported a fire at one of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research sites west of the capital of Tehran... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T22:41+0000

2021-09-30T22:41+0000

2021-09-30T22:41+0000

tehran

iran

satellite

explosion

iran's nuclear program

satellite imaging

iranian nuclear program

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089562559_28:0:1338:737_1920x0_80_0_0_a291ddada42885e496274a658a8974ab.jpg

A private Israeli intelligence organization on Thursday released satellite images of an alleged Iranian missile development facility outside of Tehran, showing the damage caused by a purported explosion earlier in the week. As seen in the satellite pictures, at least a quarter of the building, claimed to be a “secret missile base” belonging to the IRGC, was entirely demolished, with more damage seen on the roof of the entire structure on Monday shortly after the incident.ImageSat International, a satellite image analysis company, released the photos. The Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group was designated as the location by the company.According to reports, as a result of the blast at the facility at least two Guards' members were killed. The IRGC's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which reportedly runs the damaged facility, was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2017 for its efforts in "researching and developing ballistic missiles."Since July 2020, a succession of suspicious fires and explosions have occurred at Iran's nuclear, military, and industrial sites. According to Iran International, almost at the same time as the fire west of Tehran, another fire broke out at a military research complex in Tehran.

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

tehran, iran, satellite, explosion, iran's nuclear program, satellite imaging, iranian nuclear program