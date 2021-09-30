https://sputniknews.com/20210930/photo-satellite-captures-alleged-iranian-missile-production-site-damaged-by-blast-1089560685.html
Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
Earlier this week, Iranian media agencies reported a fire at one of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research sites west of the capital of Tehran... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier this week, Iranian media agencies reported a fire at one of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research sites west of the capital of Tehran. However, the cause of the fire at the "research self-sufficiency center" was not reportedly indicated.
A private Israeli intelligence organization on Thursday released satellite images of an alleged Iranian missile development facility outside of Tehran, showing the damage caused by a purported explosion earlier in the week.
As seen in the satellite pictures
, at least a quarter of the building, claimed to be a “secret missile base” belonging to the IRGC, was entirely demolished, with more damage seen on the roof of the entire structure on Monday shortly after the incident.
ImageSat International, a satellite image analysis company, released the photos. The Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group was designated as the location by the company.
According to reports
, as a result of the blast at the facility at least two Guards' members were killed. The IRGC's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which reportedly runs the damaged facility, was sanctioned
by the US Treasury in 2017 for its efforts in "researching and developing ballistic missiles."
Since July 2020, a succession of suspicious fires
and explosions have occurred
at Iran's nuclear, military, and industrial sites. According to Iran International
, almost at the same time as the fire west of Tehran, another fire broke out at a military research complex in Tehran.