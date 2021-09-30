Registration was successful!
Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
Earlier this week, Iranian media agencies reported a fire at one of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research sites west of the capital of Tehran... 30.09.2021
A private Israeli intelligence organization on Thursday released satellite images of an alleged Iranian missile development facility outside of Tehran, showing the damage caused by a purported explosion earlier in the week. As seen in the satellite pictures, at least a quarter of the building, claimed to be a “secret missile base” belonging to the IRGC, was entirely demolished, with more damage seen on the roof of the entire structure on Monday shortly after the incident.ImageSat International, a satellite image analysis company, released the photos. The Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group was designated as the location by the company.According to reports, as a result of the blast at the facility at least two Guards' members were killed. The IRGC's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which reportedly runs the damaged facility, was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2017 for its efforts in "researching and developing ballistic missiles."Since July 2020, a succession of suspicious fires and explosions have occurred at Iran's nuclear, military, and industrial sites. According to Iran International, almost at the same time as the fire west of Tehran, another fire broke out at a military research complex in Tehran.
Photo: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast

22:41 GMT 30.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @NEWSDailyArabicA screenshot from Google Earth showing the alleged iranian missile development site taken on August 22, 2021
A screenshot from Google Earth showing the alleged iranian missile development site taken on August 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @NEWSDailyArabic
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, Iranian media agencies reported a fire at one of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research sites west of the capital of Tehran. However, the cause of the fire at the "research self-sufficiency center" was not reportedly indicated.
A private Israeli intelligence organization on Thursday released satellite images of an alleged Iranian missile development facility outside of Tehran, showing the damage caused by a purported explosion earlier in the week.
As seen in the satellite pictures, at least a quarter of the building, claimed to be a “secret missile base” belonging to the IRGC, was entirely demolished, with more damage seen on the roof of the entire structure on Monday shortly after the incident.
ImageSat International, a satellite image analysis company, released the photos. The Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group was designated as the location by the company.
According to reports, as a result of the blast at the facility at least two Guards' members were killed. The IRGC's Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which reportedly runs the damaged facility, was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2017 for its efforts in "researching and developing ballistic missiles."
Since July 2020, a succession of suspicious fires and explosions have occurred at Iran's nuclear, military, and industrial sites. According to Iran International, almost at the same time as the fire west of Tehran, another fire broke out at a military research complex in Tehran.
