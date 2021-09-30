Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/pentagon-leaders-told-senators-us-in-talks-to-use-russian-bases-for-afghan-ops---reports-1089535042.html
Pentagon Leaders Told Senators US in Talks to Use Russian Bases for Afghan Ops - Reports
Pentagon Leaders Told Senators US in Talks to Use Russian Bases for Afghan Ops - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told lawmakers in a classified briefing that the Biden... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
russia
us
afghanistan
military operations
terrorists
us military
us central command (centcom)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083758225_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2e66917439397a36fc03900249f134c.jpg
The report said, citing several senators who attended the briefing, that the United States is in talks with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and others.The US defense leaders told senators the option to use Russian military bases in Central Asia is being seriously considered, the report said.US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie detailed the types of military aircraft and launching points that could be used to launch strikes against targets in the Taliban*-controlled Afghanistan, the report added.On Tuesday, the US defense chief told lawmakers in an open hearing that the United States asked Russia for clarification about an apparent offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to host US forces on Russian military bases in Central Asia for counterterrorism operations.The Pentagon and CENTCOM did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report said.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/taliban-warns-of-consequences-if-us-drones-continue-to-violate-afghanistans-airspace-1089491141.html
russia
us
afghanistan
01:05 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark Milley depart after participating in a briefing on Afghanistan for the members of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 24, 2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told lawmakers in a classified briefing that the Biden administration is in talks about using Russian bases in Central Asia to conduct counterterrorism missions against targets in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Wednesday.
The report said, citing several senators who attended the briefing, that the United States is in talks with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and others.
The US defense leaders told senators the option to use Russian military bases in Central Asia is being seriously considered, the report said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie detailed the types of military aircraft and launching points that could be used to launch strikes against targets in the Taliban*-controlled Afghanistan, the report added.
US MQ-9 Reaper drone in flight - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Afghanistan
Taliban Warns of 'Consequences' if US Drones Continue to Violate Afghanistan's Airspace
28 September, 16:28 GMT
On Tuesday, the US defense chief told lawmakers in an open hearing that the United States asked Russia for clarification about an apparent offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to host US forces on Russian military bases in Central Asia for counterterrorism operations.
The Pentagon and CENTCOM did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report said.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
