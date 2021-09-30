Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/panama-had-reportedly-sounded-the-alarm-to-biden-over-haitian-influx-warns-of-next-migrant-surge-1089542377.html
Panama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
Panama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
Thousands of migrants, largely from Haiti, had flooded an impromptu camp in the Texas town of Del Rio, waiting to be picked up by border authorities earlier... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T09:35+0000
2021-09-30T09:35+0000
joe biden
us
immigration
alejandro mayorkas
panama
migrants
homeland security
haitian
jovenel moise
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089231051_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_32c308f874067f8a975de50081520dfb.jpg
Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes has warned that as many as 60,000 migrants, mostly Haitian, are poised to head towards the US-Mexico border, according to Axios.Mouynes also cast doubt on the fact that the administration of President Joe Biden was caught unawares by the Haitian migrant crisis, insisting her government had "sounded the alarm when we should have." While over 85,000 migrants have passed through Panama since January, most of them Haitians, with an estimated 25,000 already reaching their destination and entering the US, said the Panama official.As she cited Panamanian government estimates showing nearly 27,000 migrants are planning to cross this month through the Darién Gap – the mountainous, roadless region that connects North and South America. This number is more than in all of 2019, the minister emphasised, added: Panama is where northbound migrants often receive their first help, in the form of medical assistance, food and shelter. Mouynes, who had been conducting meetings with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and members of Congress in Washington on Monday and Tuesday, urged Washington to get on board with countries in the region to enforce a strategy to deal with the migrant challenge. She also voiced support for enhanced engagement with Haiti. Latin American officials, according to the minister, had held task force meetings to hammer out a plan to deter charter planes from landing in countries with migrants, as well as to impose quotas at borders to slash numbers of migrants in transit countries. "If you can control migration, you can support it," said Mouynes.Panama is hoping to set in place migrant quota systems with its neighbours Peru and Brazil such as the one already functioning with Colombia and Costa Rica. A “frustrated” Colombia is currently holding back 30000 migrants seeking to cross into Panama and would prefer for her country to accept greater numbers, added Erika Mouynes.The Foreign Minister suggested meetings by Mayorkas or other top American officials with cabinet-level regional leaders to focus on the migrant issues. They could be seen as a follow-up to those held in August involving immigration officials and attorneys general from South American governments, Mexico, Canada and the US. There has not yet been any official comment from the Department of Homeland Security on the statements made by the Panama Foreign Minister. Haitian Influx This comes as the Biden administration cleared some 15,000-17,000 Haitian migrants from the Del Rio camp near the Mexican border last week. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had visited Del Rio and weighed in on the “challenging and heartbreaking situation”, vowing to take swift action to resolve the migrant problem that a town of 35,000 residents had been facing. At a White House press briefing on 24 September the Homeland Security Secretary said that no migrants remained at the border camp under a bridge in Del Rio. US authorities encountered nearly 30,000 migrants in Del Rio since 9 September, according to Mayorkas. Alejandro Mayorkas said that approximately 2,000 Haitian nationals have been taken back to their native country on 17 repatriation flights organized by the DHS. According to Mayorka, approximately 10,000-12,000 Haitian migrants have been released by the US for their cases to be heard by immigration judges who will determine whether they will be deported or remain in America. Haiti has been devastated by two massive earthquakes, one in 2010 and the other in August of this year, with political instability also plaguing the Caribbean nation, exacerbated when President Jovenel Moise was killed in July. ‘Total Chaos’ President Joe Biden has received massive bipartisan backlash for the administration’s failure to address the crisis at the southern border.Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Fox News Wednesday that “this is all happening because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refuse to enforce the law… and have essentially said anyone who wants to come to America, they’re gonna resettle them, they’re gonna give them benefits, they’re gonna let ’em stay, and it’s resulting in a public health crisis and a humanitarian crisis.” Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under Joe Biden as he sought to roll back the Trump-era hardline immigration policies. Over 200,000 southwest border crossings were registered in August alone– a four-fold spurge from encounters documented a year ago. “The Biden Administration’s failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings on a federal dam poses life-threatening risks to Texans and the migrants themselves,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089231051_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89097933173633ccb58405d220c5cff0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, immigration, alejandro mayorkas, panama, migrants, homeland security, haitian, jovenel moise

Panama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge

09:35 GMT 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul RatjeМигранты из Гаити пересекают границу США и Мексики на реке Рио-Гранде
Мигранты из Гаити пересекают границу США и Мексики на реке Рио-Гранде - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul Ratje
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Thousands of migrants, largely from Haiti, had flooded an impromptu camp in the Texas town of Del Rio, waiting to be picked up by border authorities earlier this month, with the Joe Biden administration under bipartisan fire for the “chaos” that resulted from “failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings”.
Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes has warned that as many as 60,000 migrants, mostly Haitian, are poised to head towards the US-Mexico border, according to Axios.
Mouynes also cast doubt on the fact that the administration of President Joe Biden was caught unawares by the Haitian migrant crisis, insisting her government had "sounded the alarm when we should have."
"We've engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, 'Please, let's pay attention to this,'" Mouynes said.
While over 85,000 migrants have passed through Panama since January, most of them Haitians, with an estimated 25,000 already reaching their destination and entering the US, said the Panama official.
© AFP 2021 / Guillermo AriasHaitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
© AFP 2021 / Guillermo Arias
As she cited Panamanian government estimates showing nearly 27,000 migrants are planning to cross this month through the Darién Gap – the mountainous, roadless region that connects North and South America. This number is more than in all of 2019, the minister emphasised, added:
“Let's recognize that they all are heading toward the US."
Panama is where northbound migrants often receive their first help, in the form of medical assistance, food and shelter.
"When we receive them on the Panamanian side, they're malnourished. The children are in terrible condition, so even getting them up to a healthy state takes time," the minister was cited by Axios as saying.
Mouynes, who had been conducting meetings with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and members of Congress in Washington on Monday and Tuesday, urged Washington to get on board with countries in the region to enforce a strategy to deal with the migrant challenge. She also voiced support for enhanced engagement with Haiti.
"We all have a role to play in this issue, and the regional approach is the correct approach. It is impossible for Panama to solve it on its own," Mouynes said.
Latin American officials, according to the minister, had held task force meetings to hammer out a plan to deter charter planes from landing in countries with migrants, as well as to impose quotas at borders to slash numbers of migrants in transit countries. "If you can control migration, you can support it," said Mouynes.
Panama is hoping to set in place migrant quota systems with its neighbours Peru and Brazil such as the one already functioning with Colombia and Costa Rica. A “frustrated” Colombia is currently holding back 30000 migrants seeking to cross into Panama and would prefer for her country to accept greater numbers, added Erika Mouynes.
The Foreign Minister suggested meetings by Mayorkas or other top American officials with cabinet-level regional leaders to focus on the migrant issues. They could be seen as a follow-up to those held in August involving immigration officials and attorneys general from South American governments, Mexico, Canada and the US.
There has not yet been any official comment from the Department of Homeland Security on the statements made by the Panama Foreign Minister.

Haitian Influx

This comes as the Biden administration cleared some 15,000-17,000 Haitian migrants from the Del Rio camp near the Mexican border last week. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had visited Del Rio and weighed in on the “challenging and heartbreaking situation”, vowing to take swift action to resolve the migrant problem that a town of 35,000 residents had been facing.
“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family's life,'' he said at a news conference.
At a White House press briefing on 24 September the Homeland Security Secretary said that no migrants remained at the border camp under a bridge in Del Rio. US authorities encountered nearly 30,000 migrants in Del Rio since 9 September, according to Mayorkas.
Alejandro Mayorkas said that approximately 2,000 Haitian nationals have been taken back to their native country on 17 repatriation flights organized by the DHS. According to Mayorka, approximately 10,000-12,000 Haitian migrants have been released by the US for their cases to be heard by immigration judges who will determine whether they will be deported or remain in America.
© REUTERS / STRINGERSoldiers and members of a rescue and protection team clean debris from a house after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 15, 2021
Soldiers and members of a rescue and protection team clean debris from a house after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Soldiers and members of a rescue and protection team clean debris from a house after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 15, 2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Haiti has been devastated by two massive earthquakes, one in 2010 and the other in August of this year, with political instability also plaguing the Caribbean nation, exacerbated when President Jovenel Moise was killed in July.

‘Total Chaos’

President Joe Biden has received massive bipartisan backlash for the administration’s failure to address the crisis at the southern border.
Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Fox News Wednesday that “this is all happening because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refuse to enforce the law… and have essentially said anyone who wants to come to America, they’re gonna resettle them, they’re gonna give them benefits, they’re gonna let ’em stay, and it’s resulting in a public health crisis and a humanitarian crisis.”
Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under Joe Biden as he sought to roll back the Trump-era hardline immigration policies. Over 200,000 southwest border crossings were registered in August alone– a four-fold spurge from encounters documented a year ago.
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZA migrant from Guatemala runs to hide from U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021
A migrant from Guatemala runs to hide from U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
A migrant from Guatemala runs to hide from U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
“The Biden Administration’s failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings on a federal dam poses life-threatening risks to Texans and the migrants themselves,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
“We’re here to tell you, it exists, it’s total chaos, and the Biden administration, they need to up their game big time,” Abbott added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:28 GMTThe Blunder Games: CENTCOM Chief Blames Trump for Afghan Army’s Collapse
10:24 GMT'Joe You S**k': WATCH Biden Booed at Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, DC
09:47 GMTBrief Flicker of Election: a Myth in British Democracy
09:35 GMTPanama Had Reportedly ‘Sounded the Alarm’ to Biden Over Haitian Influx, Warns of Next Migrant Surge
08:54 GMTParis Court Convicts Ex-President Sarkozy to Year in 'Prison' for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing
08:40 GMTDrunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:32 GMTOver 40% of German Business Leaders Prefer Government of 'Traffic Light Coalition', Poll Shows
08:29 GMTUK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says
08:29 GMTPrague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry
08:22 GMTFuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary
08:18 GMTHawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Putting Big Island on Alert
08:07 GMTScientists Establish Link Between Having to Wake Up at Night to Pee and Dementia
07:57 GMTWith Delta Variant Keeps Spreading Across Gaza, Local Doctor Warns Hospitals Might Collapse
07:40 GMTAs UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’
07:30 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
07:15 GMTABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
06:27 GMTAntibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study
06:07 GMTFinnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery
06:04 GMTWorld Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
06:00 GMTPakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'