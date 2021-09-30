https://sputniknews.com/20210930/over-2mln-us-teens-smoke-e-cigarettes-8-in-10-use-flavored-versions-1089560205.html

Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions

Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – E-cigarette use by young Americans remains a serious public health concern, with more than 2 million teens using the electronic nicotine... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

A joint study by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use; frequency of use; and use by device type, flavors and usual brand.The study's results, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, were based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of US middle (grades 6–8) and high (grades 9–12) school students.An estimated 11.3% (1.72 million) of high school students and an estimated 2.8% (320,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use. Among current users, more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) high school students and about 1 in 12 (8.3%) middle school students who used e-cigarettes used them daily, the release added.The NYTS survey was administered from January 18 to May 21, 2021 – a period when many students were out of school in remote learning environments that likely affected their access to tobacco products, according to the release.

