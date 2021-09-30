Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/over-2mln-us-teens-smoke-e-cigarettes-8-in-10-use-flavored-versions-1089560205.html
Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions
Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – E-cigarette use by young Americans remains a serious public health concern, with more than 2 million teens using the electronic nicotine... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T21:15+0000
2021-09-30T21:15+0000
health
teens
youth
e-cigarettes
vaping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089559787_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c190b689cbf4d47f80e28e11896d5ade.jpg
A joint study by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use; frequency of use; and use by device type, flavors and usual brand.The study's results, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, were based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of US middle (grades 6–8) and high (grades 9–12) school students.An estimated 11.3% (1.72 million) of high school students and an estimated 2.8% (320,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use. Among current users, more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) high school students and about 1 in 12 (8.3%) middle school students who used e-cigarettes used them daily, the release added.The NYTS survey was administered from January 18 to May 21, 2021 – a period when many students were out of school in remote learning environments that likely affected their access to tobacco products, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089559787_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3de65042dfeef9f5e8ff61e8d40acf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
health, teens, youth, e-cigarettes, vaping

Over 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions

21:15 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEJUUL e-cigarette vaping pods are shown in this photo illustration taken September 14, 2018.
JUUL e-cigarette vaping pods are shown in this photo illustration taken September 14, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – E-cigarette use by young Americans remains a serious public health concern, with more than 2 million teens using the electronic nicotine delivery devices and over 80% of those preferring flavored versions, a study released on Thursday shows.
A joint study by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use; frequency of use; and use by device type, flavors and usual brand.

“These data highlight the fact that flavored e-cigarettes are still extremely popular with kids,” FDA Center For Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller said in a press release explaining the study results. “The FDA continues to take action against those who sell or target e-cigarettes and e-liquids to kids, as seen just this year by the denial of more than one million premarket applications for flavored electronic nicotine delivery system products. It is critical that these products come off the market and out of the hands of our nation’s youth.”

The study's results, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, were based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of US middle (grades 6–8) and high (grades 9–12) school students.
An estimated 11.3% (1.72 million) of high school students and an estimated 2.8% (320,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use. Among current users, more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) high school students and about 1 in 12 (8.3%) middle school students who used e-cigarettes used them daily, the release added.
The NYTS survey was administered from January 18 to May 21, 2021 – a period when many students were out of school in remote learning environments that likely affected their access to tobacco products, according to the release.
100002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:49 GMTUS Drone Strike Reportedly Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria
22:41 GMTPhoto: Satellite Captures Alleged Iranian Missile Production Site Damaged by Blast
22:13 GMTBipartisan US Legislation Seeks Protection for Nuclear Safety Whistleblowers, Sen. Grassley Says
22:09 GMTFour Dutch Parties Ready to Begin Negotiations to Form Ruling Coalition - Reports
22:03 GMTCalifornian Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole - Reports
21:56 GMTUS Stocks in Deep Red for September, Major Indices Down 4%-5% for Month
21:43 GMTDPRK Says It's Test-Fired a New Surface-to-Air Missile With 'Major New Technology'
21:39 GMTPoll: Americans’ View of Performance at CDC, Other Agencies Plunges During Pandemic
21:30 GMTUS to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place
21:24 GMTPlane Loaded With Cocaine Forced to Make Hard Landing in Dominican Republic - Reports
21:24 GMTBiden Admin. to Prioritize Removing Illegal Immigrants Who Represent Security Threat - DHS
21:15 GMTOver 2Mln US Teens Smoke E-Cigarettes, 8 in 10 Use Flavored Versions
21:13 GMTAd Targeting Florida's DeSantis COVID-19 Policies Mocked as Actually Supportive
21:07 GMTSarkozy to Challenge His 1-Year Prison Term for 2012 Illegal Campaign Financing, Lawyer Says
21:07 GMTDoctors Without Borders to Keep Providing Medical Aid in Afghanistan, Taliban Say
21:01 GMT‘Defunding Law Enforcement Generally’: Texas Mayor Slams Democrats Over Border Crisis
20:44 GMTUS State Dept-Backed Study Claims BRI Partners Have $385 Billion in Unreported Debt to Chinese Banks
20:44 GMTRed Cross Says Europe Needs Prompt Vaccine Solution Amid Violence Surge
19:43 GMTTrump to Sue to Block Release of White House Records on Capitol Hill Attack - Report
19:41 GMTHouse Passes Bill to Fund Federal Gov't Through December 3, Sending Measure to President's Desk