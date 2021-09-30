https://sputniknews.com/20210930/new-zealand-man-his-kids-go-missing-for-days-in-the-bush-only-to-return-home-safe-says-media-1089557647.html

New Zealand Man & His Kids Return Home Safe After 'Experiencing 17 Days of Hell' While Missing

New Zealand Man & His Kids Return Home Safe After 'Experiencing 17 Days of Hell' While Missing

The found man and his children were reportedly living in a tent in a dense bush area, though it wasn’t immediately clear if they stayed in one spot. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T19:09+0000

2021-09-30T19:09+0000

2021-09-30T19:09+0000

new zealand

asia & pacific

children

missing

bush

man

return

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089557998_0:174:2048:1326_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f2a5e5a715d89183a90fc1ca619b31.jpg

Thomas Phillips and his three young children who disappeared on 11 September near Kiritehere Beach in Waikato, New Zealand, have turned up “safe and well” at their home, Newshub reports.According to the media outlet, Philipps’ sister said he "just walked in the door" and described it as "the best-case scenario."Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin has revealed that Philipps and his kids were living in a tent in dense bush, though it wasn’t immediately clear if they moved around.Loughrin also described Philipps as an experienced bushman and said he was able to look for himself.As the media outlet notes, prior to their safe return, Phillips and his kids were last seen on 11 September. Their disappearance prompted a massive search and rescue operation that yielded no results, with the search suspended approximately a week ago.The authorities are now reportedly speaking to the family to "clarify their movements over the past 17 days."

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/la-police-find-missing-british-actress-after-days-searching-but-public-has-questions-1089066475.html

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

new zealand, asia & pacific, children, missing, bush, man, return