New Zealand Man & His Kids Return Home Safe After 'Experiencing 17 Days of Hell' While Missing

Thomas Phillips and his three young children who disappeared on 11 September near Kiritehere Beach in Waikato, New Zealand, have turned up “safe and well” at their home, Newshub reports.According to the media outlet, Philipps’ sister said he "just walked in the door" and described it as "the best-case scenario."Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin has revealed that Philipps and his kids were living in a tent in dense bush, though it wasn’t immediately clear if they moved around.Loughrin also described Philipps as an experienced bushman and said he was able to look for himself.As the media outlet notes, prior to their safe return, Phillips and his kids were last seen on 11 September. Their disappearance prompted a massive search and rescue operation that yielded no results, with the search suspended approximately a week ago.The authorities are now reportedly speaking to the family to "clarify their movements over the past 17 days."
"I talked to him for about two minutes and there were lots of tears," she said. "I want to be respectful of Tom's wishes so I can't say too much at the moment, but Tom was in a helpless place - he chose a safe place to clear his head."
Loughrin also described Philipps as an experienced bushman and said he was able to look for himself.
"It is extraordinary," Loughrin said. "To happen this way is fantastic for the family. This is a family who experienced 17 days of hell."
