Live Updates: US Should Abolish Debt Ceiling, Treasury Secretary Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should abolish its debt ceiling to ensure that spending passed in Congress under any administration goes through without a crisis, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during congressional testimony on Thursday.
"Yes, I would," Yellen said when asked whether she supports eliminating the US debt limit. "I believe when Congress legislates expenditures and puts in place a tax policy that determines taxes, those are the crucial decisions Congress is making. To finance those spending and tax decisions, it's necessary to issue additional debt."
Yellen added that it was "very destructive to put the president and myself, the Treasury Secretary" in a crisis over the debt ceiling.
On Wednesday, US Democrats reached a deal with Republicans on a measure to avert a government shutdown. Then it was advanced to the Senate where another vote is needed to approve any changes made to the bill in the upper chamber.
16:30 GMT 30.09.2021
President Biden Wants 'A Lot More Than $1.5 Trln', Manchin Says
16:22 GMT 30.09.2021
Manchin: Top Line For the Bill Amount is $1.5 Trln
16:22 GMT 30.09.2021
Democrats Should First Agree on Tax Part of Reconciliation Bill, Democratic Senator Manchin Says
16:16 GMT 30.09.2021
US Senate Will Pass Government Funding Bill on Thursday, Republican Minority Leader Says
The US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the federal government through 3 December to avert possible shutdown, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
“The Democratic majority has begun to realize that the way forward on basic governing duties matches the roadmap that Republicans have been laying out for months on government funding that Republicans laid out all along with a clean continuing resolution without the poison pill of a debt limit increase. That's exactly what will pass today,” McConnell said during his remarks on the Senate floor.