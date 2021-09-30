Live Updates: US Should Abolish Debt Ceiling, Treasury Secretary Says

US Senate Will Pass Government Funding Bill on Thursday, Republican Minority Leader Says

The US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the federal government through 3 December to avert possible shutdown, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.



“The Democratic majority has begun to realize that the way forward on basic governing duties matches the roadmap that Republicans have been laying out for months on government funding that Republicans laid out all along with a clean continuing resolution without the poison pill of a debt limit increase. That's exactly what will pass today,” McConnell said during his remarks on the Senate floor.